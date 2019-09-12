tech2 News Staff

Vivo launched its Vivo S1 smartphone in India last month. The company had launched Vivo S1 in three storage variants but the higher RAM (6 GB) variants were not available for purchase in the country. As per the latest development, the 6 GB RAM storage variants are reportedly available for purchase in offline stores now.

We have reached out to the company to get an official confirmation on the same.

As per a tweet by Mumbai based retailer, Mahesh Telecom, Vivo S1 6 GB RAM variants are available in offline stores.

Vivo S1 pricing

Vivo S1 is available in three storage variants — 4 GB RAM + 128 GB storage priced at Rs 17,990, 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant priced at Rs 18,990 and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB priced at Rs 19,990.

The three variants are available in Skyline Blue and Diamond Black colour variants.

Vivo S1 specifications and features

The Vivo S1 features a 6.38-inch fullHD+ Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch. Powering the device is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC which is coupled with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage. It also comes in 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variants. All the phones come with expandable storage up to 256 GB.

As far as optics go, the device contains a triple-camera system which has a 16 MP primary sensor, 8 MP wide-angle sensor and a third 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has a 32 MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. The device runs on Android 9.0 Pie-based FunTouch OS, which is Vivo's proprietary skin overlaying the main Android OS.

On the connectivity front, the device supports dual 4G VoLTE. The entire setup is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery that has a quick charge option.

