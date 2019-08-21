Wednesday, August 21, 2019Back to
Vivo rumoured to launch another device in its Z-series lineup in India next month

It does seem to be very unlikely that Vivo would announce another device in its Z-series lineup so soon.


tech2 News StaffAug 21, 2019 14:32:55 IST

Vivo had introduced a new smartphone in its Z-series lineup called the Vivo Z1 Pro in India, last month. Now it would seem that the company is gearing up to launch a new successor to the smartphone in September.

Vivo Z1 Pro.

An unverified source on Twitter has claimed that he can confirm that a new Z-series phone from Vivo might make an appearance next month, ideally in mid-September.

The source has declined to give out any information regarding the device, but if naming is any indication the device could be called the Vivo Z2 Pro.

There are no specifications being hinted at, although the source claims to tweet it out as soon as he gets it. It does seem to be very unlikely that Vivo would announce a device in its Z-series lineup so soon after announcing one last month but cutthroat competition from the likes of Oppo, Realme and Xiaomi in the mid-range smartphone space could have forced the company's hand.

In any case, since the source's tweet hasn't attracted any major attention we would advise you to take it with the proverbial truckload of salt. We shall keep you updated if there is any development in regards to the story.

Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


