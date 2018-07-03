Having launched the Vivo Z1i in China recently, Vivo India today launched the Vivo Z10 which appears to be identical to the Vivo V7+.

Based on the details provided by Vivo India on its website, the only difference between the Vivo Z10 and last year's Vivo V7+ is the fact that the Z10 comes with 32 GB of onboard storage instead of the standard 64 GB on the V7+.

The Vivo Z10 will be an offline exclusive and will not be sold by the company on e-commerce stores. The smartphone will be available only across the states of Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. The price and date of sale of the smartphone, however, has surprisingly not been made official yet.

As far as specifications are concerned, the Vivo Z10 features a 6-inch HD+ resolution display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC and 4 GB of RAM. Camera optics include a 16 MP camera on the back and a 24 MP selfie camera with an LED flash. The rear camera also gets an Ultra HD mode that makes 64 MP photos through image stacking.

The phone runs on Vivo's Funtouch OS based on Android Nougat 7.1. Vivo has also thrown in a 3,225 mAh battery and a face-unlocking feature.