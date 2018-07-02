Vivo Z1i has been officially announced in China which is an upgrade over the Z1 that was announced a month ago. It has a different chipset, more storage and a better selfie camera.

According to the report in Helpix.ru, Vivo Z1i comes with Snapdragon 636 which is lesser than Z1 processor which is 660.

It has 6.26-inch display and 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage with the option to increase storage to up to 256 GB using a microSD card. The Vivo Z1i has the same battery as Z1, which is 3260 mAh.

As mentioned above Z1i has a 16 MP selfie camera as compared to Z1 which has a 12 MP selfie camera. The rear camera is similar to Z1 as it too has a dual camera setup with a 13 MP primary sensor along with a 2 MP sensor.

Z1i has an Android 8.1 Oreo as its processor and has a fingerprint scanner.

Vivo Z1i is available in the Chinese market for CNY 1898 (Rs 19,000) in the red colour or black with golden accents.