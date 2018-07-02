The Vivo NEX grabbed a lot of headlines with its pop-out camera and a nearly bezel-less design. Even though in no literally no time the device was quickly upstaged by Oppo's Find X, the NEX is still making news for the strangest of reasons. As per a user on Weibo, the NEX front-facing camera is popping out unexpectedly at random moments.

As pointed out in a report by Abacusnews a weibo user claimed that the pop-out camera was popping out several times while he was using certain apps. In a video made by the user, you can see the pop-out camera sliding out of the frame after the messaging app Telegram was opened. Creepy? There's more.

Users have reported that while browsing on Tencent's QQ Browser or while using the travel booking app Ctrip, the camera pops out again. As per the report, Tencent's browser requires the camera to scan the QR code and so it prompts the device to pop-out the camera.

This could mean that browsers and apps interact with cameras quite frequently, and due to the fact that there are no devices with pop-out cameras, we do not notice the interaction. Vivo has said that it is aware of the development but has not provided any further comment on the matter. Is it time we start covering our phone's front-facing camera?