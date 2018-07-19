Vivo's flagship offering, the Vivo Nex is finally coming to India. It will launch at 12.30 pm in New Delhi.

The flagship phone was first unveiled as a concept phone called the Vivo APEX at the Mobile World Congress, earlier this year. Following this, it was launched in China.

This has left many anticipated about the new phone. Therefore, if you are looking forward to viewing this offering, you can see the live stream of the event at 12:30 pm on Vivo's Facebook page, you can also check their website to know more about the phone.

Speaking about the flagship, the Vivo Nex has left the notch behind, a trend that began with Apple's iPhone X. The phone is nearly bezel-less with a very narrow chin at the bottom. On the top edge, on the left corner is an 8 MP front-facing camera that pops up when activated.

The Vivo Nex sports a 6.59-inch Super AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is expected to come in three variants. These are Vivo Nex S which packs 8 GB RAM with 256 GB of internal storage, another version of the same variant packs 128 GB of internal storage, leaving all the specifications same. Both the variants are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor SoC. The Vivo Nex A, on the contrary, runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC and packs 6 GB RAM with 128 GB of internal storage. The phones are packed with 4,000 mAh battery. But it looks like India would most likely get the Vivo Nex with 8 GB RAM, Snapdragon 845 SoC variants only.

Vivo has also opened a pre-booking option for those interested, at a cost of Rs 1,000 on its website.

Users will get an early access offer and six months of extended warranty.