tech2 News Staff

Vivo is about to unveil its next flagship phone, the Vivo Nex 3, which is the successor of the dual-screen Vivo Nex 2 launched back in December. The device is scheduled to be revealed on 16 September, however, there have been a tonne of leaks that have surfaced online leading up to the launch. The latest isn't exactly a leak and is one of the few official confirmations of features.

As per a post on Weibo, Vivo Nex product manager Li Xiang has confirmed that the Nex 3 will arrive with a jaw-dropping 99.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. Xiang says that this figure comes from a measurement using an industry-standard calculation method. He even went on to claim that no other smartphone will be able to offer such an expansive screen within the next 6 months.

The reason why the Nex 3 has such a high screen-to-body ratio is the fact that the phone has extreme curves on both sides, so much so that the phone does not appear to have any physical buttons on either side. The phone will also have a pop-up camera to house the front-facing camera although there have been rumours of an in-display camera, which can't be verified at the moment.

Vivo Nex 3 expected specs

As per previous leaks, Vivo could launch two smartphones — Nex 3 and Nex 3 5G both of which are expected to come with a 6.89-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2256 pixels. Both smartphones are likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. It was reported that these phones might come in two RAM variants — 8 GB and 12 GB, and three internal storage variants — 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB.

On the camera front, this leak suggests that the smartphones will come with a triple rear camera setup with a 64 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP camera sensors.

Another leak that is making rounds in the market is the Tenaa listing. This listing appeared on Tenaa hints that Nex 3 might pack with 4,410 mAh and will have dual-SIM support, GPS, and Bluetooth.

