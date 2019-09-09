Monday, September 09, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Vivo Nex 3 official video confirms pop up front camera, waterfall display and more

As per the company Weibo blog, Nex 3 and Nex 3 5G are expected to launch on 16 September in China.


tech2 News StaffSep 09, 2019 16:04:07 IST

Vivo is expected to launch its Nex 3 and Nex 3 5G smartphones on 16 September in China. The company has now officially shared its promo video of Vivo Nex 3 5G on Weibo.

As per the teased video, Vivo Nex 3 5G will come with a "waterfall" display (the edges are curved). The smartphone will come with a pop-up selfie shooter and a triple back camera with a circular module. It will feature a 64 MP primary sensor at the back. The smartphone will not have a notch on the display.

Vivo Nex 3 official video confirms pop up front camera, waterfall display and more

Vivo Nex 3 might pack with 4,410 mAh battery and will have dual-SIM support, GPS, and Bluetooth. Representational Image.

As per the previous leaks, both smartphones — Nex 3 and Nex 3 5G are expected to come with a 6.89-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2256 pixels. Both smartphones are likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. It was reported that these phones might come in two RAM variants — 8 GB and 12 GB, and three internal storage variants — 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB.

Vivo Nex 3 and Nex 3 5G are expected to launch on 16 September in China. Image: Weibo.

Vivo Nex 3 and Nex 3 5G are expected to launch on 16 September in China. Image: Weibo.

On the camera front, this leak suggests that the smartphones will come with a triple rear camera setup with a 64 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP camera sensors.

Another leak that is making rounds in the market is the Tenaa listing. This listing appeared on Tenaa hints that Nex 3 might pack with 4,410 mAh and will have dual-SIM support, GPS, and Bluetooth.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Vivo Nex 3

Vivo Nex 3, Nex 3 5G leaks reveal 6.89-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC

Sep 03, 2019
Vivo Nex 3, Nex 3 5G leaks reveal 6.89-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC
Vivo Nex 3 leaked unboxing video reveals notchless display and pop-up selfie camera

Vivo Nex 3

Vivo Nex 3 leaked unboxing video reveals notchless display and pop-up selfie camera

Aug 30, 2019
Vivo Nex 3 reportedly confirmed to launch in September, to come with 5G and 64 MP camera

Vivo Nex

Vivo Nex 3 reportedly confirmed to launch in September, to come with 5G and 64 MP camera

Aug 26, 2019
Vivo Z1x with triple rear camera setup and 4,500 mAh battery to launch today at 12 PM

Vivo

Vivo Z1x with triple rear camera setup and 4,500 mAh battery to launch today at 12 PM

Sep 06, 2019
Vivo V17 Pro leaks reveal dual pop-up selfie camera, a 6.44-inch display and more

Vivo V17 Pro

Vivo V17 Pro leaks reveal dual pop-up selfie camera, a 6.44-inch display and more

Sep 09, 2019
Vivo Z1X first impressions: Dazzling design and 48 MP camera on a budget

Vivo Z1X

Vivo Z1X first impressions: Dazzling design and 48 MP camera on a budget

Sep 06, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Sep 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

Sep 06, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Sep 06, 2019
ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

ISRO

ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

Sep 06, 2019