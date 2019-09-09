tech2 News Staff

Vivo is expected to launch its Nex 3 and Nex 3 5G smartphones on 16 September in China. The company has now officially shared its promo video of Vivo Nex 3 5G on Weibo.

As per the teased video, Vivo Nex 3 5G will come with a "waterfall" display (the edges are curved). The smartphone will come with a pop-up selfie shooter and a triple back camera with a circular module. It will feature a 64 MP primary sensor at the back. The smartphone will not have a notch on the display.

As per the previous leaks, both smartphones — Nex 3 and Nex 3 5G are expected to come with a 6.89-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2256 pixels. Both smartphones are likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. It was reported that these phones might come in two RAM variants — 8 GB and 12 GB, and three internal storage variants — 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB.

On the camera front, this leak suggests that the smartphones will come with a triple rear camera setup with a 64 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP camera sensors.

Another leak that is making rounds in the market is the Tenaa listing. This listing appeared on Tenaa hints that Nex 3 might pack with 4,410 mAh and will have dual-SIM support, GPS, and Bluetooth.

