tech2 News Staff

Vivo has reportedly announced that its upcoming smartphones Vivo Nex 3, Vivo Nex 3 5G will be launched in China, sometime in this month only. Ahead of the official launch, it was revealed that Nex 3 will come with a 64 MP camera along with a pop-up selfie camera.

According to a new leak coming from a Weibo post, the Vivo Nex 3 and Vivo Nex 3 5G might feature a 6.89-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2256 pixels. Both the smartphones are likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. It was reported that both of these smartphones might come in two RAM variants — 8 GB and 128 GB and three internal storage variants — 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB.

On the camera front, this leak suggests that the smartphones will come with a triple rear camera setup with a 64 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP camera sensors.

Another leak that is making rounds in the market is the Tenaa listing. This listing appeared on Tenaa hints that Nex 3 might pack with 4,410 mAh and will have dual-SIM support, GPS, and Bluetooth.

Nex 3 is also expected to come with a curved edge waterfall display with a circular camera module at the back. The smartphone is also likely to sport a headphone jack at the top of the phone. An unboxing video revealed that the smartphone will not have a notch on the display.



