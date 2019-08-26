Monday, August 26, 2019Back to
Vivo Nex 3 reportedly confirmed to launch in September, to come with 5G and 64 MP camera

Vivo Nex 3 is said to come in September with what the company claims as a 99.6 percent screen-to-body ratio.


tech2 News StaffAug 26, 2019 13:27:44 IST

Vivo's flagship lineup of Nex smartphones has been quite innovative, to say the least. The first Nex was one the first phone to come with a pop-up selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint reader while the Nex 2 tried to bypass the mechanical pop-out camera by including a secondary screen on the back. Now we are hearing about the new Nex 3 smartphone which is said to come with 5G.

Vivo Nex 3.

As per a Weibo post on Vivo's official page, the Vivo Nex 3 is said to come in September with what the company reportedly claims as a 99.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. Apart from coming with the flagship Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, the Nex 3 is also slated to have a 64 MP camera, like the one which the Redmi Note 8 Pro is touted to have.

The teaser shared by Vivo shows that the phone has no notch so we assume that the front camera will be housed in a pop-up camera although there are rumours of an in-display camera technology. The company has also reportedly confirmed that the Nex 3 will have a Waterfall display and also a 3.5 mm headphone jack. We should know more about the device soon.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

