Vivo NEX 2 surfaces online with dual-displays, triple-rear camera and Lunar ring

Vivo NEX 2 expected to be equipped with an in-screen fingerprint scanner and 10 GB of RAM.

tech2 News Staff Dec 03, 2018 20:34 PM IST

The Vivo NEX 2 is on its way and has been made official by the company itself. Vivo has now begun putting out teasers of the device. Vivo has been on the news for a few days now and recently the upcoming Vivo NEX 2 was rumoured to be a dual-screen smartphone.

Vivo Nex with the retractable front-facing camera.

Now the official teaser shows that the phone might indeed come with two displays, similar to the setup seen on recently launched Nubia X.

The teaser has been posted on Weibo and as per the report by Gizmochina, the phone could also be unimaginatively named 'Vivo NEX dual screen'.

via GIPHY

The GIF images posted on Weibo by Vivo hint that the phone might come with features such as dual displays, triple-rear camera and Lunar ring.

via GIPHY

via GIPHY

There is no update on the camera configurations and size of the screens yet.

The report by Gizmochina also mentions that the phone is expected to come with a ToF 3D camera sensor for the third lens.

The Lunar Ring is speculated to be an eye-catching RGB-lit LED circle that may glow for notifications.

The Vivo NEX S and NEX A which were launched in China months back are equipped with a full screen, notch-less display and pop-up selfie camera.

The Weibo post mentions that the Vivo phone will offer a 'visual surprise, evolution to the next photography step and also an eye-catching icon' when translated.

Previous rumours also suggest that the Vivo NEX Dual Screen may be equipped with an in-screen fingerprint scanner and might even offer 10 GB of RAM.

There is also a teaser video leaked showing the Vivo NEX 2's design.

All of this is speculative as Vivo is yet to confirm any of this.

