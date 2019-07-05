Friday, July 05, 2019Back to
Vivo may soon launch its entry-level Y90 smartphone in India: All we know so far

Just last week, Vivo launched Y12 smartphone under the series, which was priced at Rs 11,990

tech2 News StaffJul 05, 2019 08:26:40 IST

Days after announcing the new Z-series in India with the launch of Z1 Pro, Vivo is reportedly gearing up to launch a new Y-series smartphone in the market.

A report by 91Mobiles reveals that the new smartphone launching in the series will be called Vivo Y90 and we will see this device in the market as soon as "mid-July". The smartphone is believed to be priced between Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000.

If the purported Vivo Y90 does fall in the entry-level segment, it will compete with the likes of Realme C2, Galaxy M10, and the Redmi 7A.

Vivo may soon launch its entry-level Y90 smartphone in India: All we know so far

Vivo logo.

Vivo Y90: What to expect

The details about the Vivo Y90 are still a little hazy, but the report claims that it will feature 2 GB of RAM, an 16 GB of storage. In terms of camera, the Y90 could have a single 8 MP sensor at the back and a 5MP front camera for selfies.

Just last week, Vivo launched the Y12 smartphone in India, which was priced at Rs 11,990. The smartphone featured a 6.35-inch HD+ Halo FullView display with a resolution of 1, 544 x 720 pixels. It packed a 5,000 mAh battery.

On the camera front, Vivo Y12 comes with a triple rear camera setup which consists of 13 MP primary sensor, 8 MP super wide angle lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8 MP selfie camera that comes with AI Face beauty mode.  The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor.

