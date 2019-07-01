tech2 News Staff

Vivo today launched its Y12 3GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage in India which will be available at a price of Rs 11,990. The previous variant 4 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage of the smartphone was launched earlier in June at a price of Rs 12, 490. Both the smartphone variants are now available for all the offline and online buyers.

Vivo Y12 specifications

Vivo's recently launched smartphone Y12 comes with a 6.35-inch HD+ Halo FullView display with a resolution of 1, 544 x 720 pixels. It sports a waterdrop notch display, packs a 5,000 mAh battery and runs on Android 9.0 Pie, which is overlayed with FunTouch OS 9.0.

On the camera front, Vivo Y12 comes with a triple rear camera setup which consists of 13 MP primary sensor, 8 MP super wide angle lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8 MP selfie camera that comes with AI Face beauty mode. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 processor.

Talking about the camera capabilities, Vivo Y12 comes with features like Time-Lapse, Live Photos, HDR, Portrait Mode, Panorama, and Super Wide-Angle Camera among others.

For gaming enthusiasts, Vivo has also included an ultra-game mode that enhances the gaming experience of the users. The phone comes in Aqua Blue and Burgundy Red colour options available in mirror finish.