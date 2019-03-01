tech2 News Staff

Following endless rumours and leaks, Vivo’s mysterious iQOO smartphone has now made its public debut.

The new Vivo IQOO is touted to be a gaming phone and carries Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 855 processor. With the iQOO carrying an official “Monster Inside” tag, the Chinese OEM did incorporate some beastly aspects into the iQOO smartphone.

The headline feature of the new Vivo iQOO smartphone is the Multi-Turbo service that includes AI Turbo, Center Turbo, Net Turbo, Cooling Turbo and Game Turbo to boost the phone’s performance.

AI Turbo is said to increase app startup speed by 30 per cent while the Centre Turbo will likely improve the frame rate by 73 per cent. Multi-Turbo will automatically switch between WiFi and 4G enabling a seamless multiplayer gaming experience. The new Vivo iQOO packs a massive 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of onboard storage. The high-end model supports 44 W fast-charging, which means that users can charge the device’s 4,000 mAh battery in 15 minutes.

Vivo has also launched another variant of the phone with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. However, this base variant doesn’t support 44 W fast-charging and instead, it comes with 22.5 W charging support. The phone has ‘super liquid cooling’ to reduce heat while running heavy, graphics-intensive games for extended hours.

While the Vivo iQOO is primarily targeted at mobile gamers, the handset maker has taken due care of smartphone camera enthusiasts as well. The Vivo smartphone has triple camera sensors at the back consisting of a 12 MP primary sensor with proprietary dual-pixel technology, a 13 MP wide-angle lens (Sony IMX263) and a 2 MP depth sensor. As for the display, the Vivo iQOO gets a 6.41-inch AMOLED display, with a dew-drop notch, that has a screen-to-body ratio of 91.7 per cent.

The Vivo iQOO has been launched in China at a starting price of CNY 2,998 (around Rs 30,000) for the 6 GB RAM / 128 GB storage model. The 8 GB RAM / 128GB version has a price tag of CNY 3,298 (around Rs 33,000), while the high-end model with 8 GB RAM / 256GB native storage comes for a price of CNY 3,598 (around Rs 36,000. The smartphone will go on sale in China on 6 March.

