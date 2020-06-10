Wednesday, June 10, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Vivo iQOO 3 Pro with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset spotted on Geekbench

iQOO 3 Pro is expected to feature a similar design as the iQOO 3 and is likely to offer 8 GB RAM.


FP TrendingJun 10, 2020 15:17:36 IST

Vivo has unveiled iQOO 3 5G earlier in February this year. Within a few months of the launch, the smartphone manufacturer is all geared up to come with up the much talked about iQOO 3 Pro version.

Ahead of the formal release, iQOO 3 Pro has been spotted on a benchmarking site, Geekbench. According to a Geekbench listing, the upcoming smartphone will run on Android 10 out-of-the-box.

According to a report by GSMArena, the device will run on the “Kona” platform, which is the codename of the Snapdragon 865.

Vivo iQOO 3 Pro with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset spotted on Geekbench

iQOO 3

The handset bears Vivo V2024A model number. It has secured 912 points on a single-core test and 3,291 on the multi-core test.

The Pro variant of iQOO 3 will come with 8 GB of RAM.

The iQOO 3 Pro is expected to feature a similar design as the iQOO 3.

The iQOO 3 (Review) features a 6.4 inch Super AMOLED display that comes with HDR10+ support. It has a tiny punch hole in the top right corner that houses the front camera.

The smartphone has an in-display fingerprint sensor and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and runs on iQOO UI that is based on Android 10. It offers up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.

As for the camera, the phone sports a 48 MP Sony IMX582 primary quad-camera setup at the rear. The camera setup also includes a 13 MP telephoto lens, a 2 MP bokeh lens and a 13 MP macro lens.

The smartphone also has a dedicated Ultra Gaming mode, which includes 4D gaming vibrations, 180 Hz super touch response rate, among others.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Mi 10

Xiaomi's next smartphone will reportedly sport a 108 MP camera and up to 120x digital zoom

Jun 05, 2020
Xiaomi's next smartphone will reportedly sport a 108 MP camera and up to 120x digital zoom

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020