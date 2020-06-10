FP Trending

Vivo has unveiled iQOO 3 5G earlier in February this year. Within a few months of the launch, the smartphone manufacturer is all geared up to come with up the much talked about iQOO 3 Pro version.

Ahead of the formal release, iQOO 3 Pro has been spotted on a benchmarking site, Geekbench. According to a Geekbench listing, the upcoming smartphone will run on Android 10 out-of-the-box.

According to a report by GSMArena, the device will run on the “Kona” platform, which is the codename of the Snapdragon 865.

The handset bears Vivo V2024A model number. It has secured 912 points on a single-core test and 3,291 on the multi-core test.

The Pro variant of iQOO 3 will come with 8 GB of RAM.

The iQOO 3 Pro is expected to feature a similar design as the iQOO 3.

The iQOO 3 (Review) features a 6.4 inch Super AMOLED display that comes with HDR10+ support. It has a tiny punch hole in the top right corner that houses the front camera.

The smartphone has an in-display fingerprint sensor and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset and runs on iQOO UI that is based on Android 10. It offers up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.

As for the camera, the phone sports a 48 MP Sony IMX582 primary quad-camera setup at the rear. The camera setup also includes a 13 MP telephoto lens, a 2 MP bokeh lens and a 13 MP macro lens.

The smartphone also has a dedicated Ultra Gaming mode, which includes 4D gaming vibrations, 180 Hz super touch response rate, among others.