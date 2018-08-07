Tuesday, August 07, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 07 August, 2018 17:11 IST

Vivo Freedom Carnvial: Here's how to purchase the Vivo Nex at Rs 1,947

The Vivo Freedom Carnival is currently live, and there a many more deals for you to check out.

The Independence Day is around the corner, and while most people are waiting to enjoy a weekday off, Vivo fans are already trying to get their hands on the recently launched Vivo Nex which is available for an incredible price of Rs 1,947. The flash sale takes place as Vivo is celebrating the 72nd year of Indian independence with its freedom carnival.

The Vivo Nex with the pop-up camera, which was launched earlier last month at an event in New Delhi, is priced at Rs 44,990 in the country, and you can read our detailed review of the device here.

Today is the first day of the sale, and we’re guessing a couple of phones might have been sold at the price already, but according to the Vivo Shop website, looks like the phone will be up for Rs 1,947 again, but we don’t know at what time exactly. This sale will be on for 7, 8 and 9 August at 12 pm, so if you missed out today, then you can try your luck tomorrow or day after.

The phone has a very premium looking backside with a rainbow like reflection. The NEX has a massive 91.24 percent screen-to-body ratio and no notch. Image: Amrita Rajput/tech2

The phone has a very premium looking backside with a rainbow like reflection. The NEX has a massive 91.24 percent screen-to-body ratio and no notch. Image: Amrita Rajput/tech2

How to get the Vivo Next at Rs 1,947?

Step 1 ­- Sign up on the Vivo Shop right now. You will need to provide your email address and authorise it using an OTP and you’re good to go.

Step 2 – Enter your address details in the ‘My Address’ section and keep it ready so you don’t have to do it later.

Step 3 – Log in right at least an hour or 30 minutes before it strikes 12 pm. Best, keep your selves logged in all the time, and keep checking from time to time.

Step 4 – Keep yourselves on the on the Vivo Nex page, and keep refreshing the page for price.

Step 5 – The moment you see Rs 1,947 and not Rs 44,990, hit 'Buy Now'.

Step 6 – Immediately hit on 'Place Order' and select the delivery address that you had saved earlier.

Step 7 – Finally choose the payment option, from cash on delivery, credit card, debit card or net banking.

Step 8 – Go grab a beer or buy yourselves a good dinner, and spend more than you spent on the phone.

If you manage to get the device at Rs 1,947, congratulations. If you do not and are planning to change your smartphone, Vivo NEX could be a good device as it justifies the price tag. The pop-up camera is a big leap towards realising a phone with no bezels and all screen. We think that, if you are into big displays, hate the notch, view a lot of video content and don't take a lot of selfies, then the Vivo NEX is definitely for you.

There are a lot of other deals as a part of the Vivo Freedom Carnival, just in case you miss the Nex at 1947. For instance, you can try getting the Vivo XE100 earphones, Vivo USB Cable and Vivo XE680 earphones for Rs 72 each.

tags


Being #SelfMade is never giving up


Top Stories

latest videos

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media
Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope
RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope
Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

also see

Vivo

Vivo NEX and V9 being sold for Rs 1,947 during Vivo Freedom Carnival Flash Sale

Aug 03, 2018

Huawei

Huawei becomes the fastest growing brand in Chinese smartphone market in Q2 2018

Aug 01, 2018

NewsTracker

Haryana govt to launch statewide campaign against burning crop residue; farmers who obey to be felicitated on 15 August

Aug 04, 2018

John Abraham on Satyameva Jayate clashing with Gold: Akshay Kumar and I are happy throwing each other around

Aug 06, 2018

TuneIn

Ghar Layenge Gold: Daler Mehndi's song from Akshay Kumar-starrer is the anthem every sports drama needs

Jul 25, 2018

NewsTracker

Pulwama militant arrested with eight grenades in Jammu; Rs 60,000 in cash seized by Jammu and Kashmir Police

Aug 06, 2018

science

Ageing

Breakthrough study reverses key aspects in human ageing with new compounds

Aug 07, 2018

Environment

'Saplings cannot replace trees': Delhi’s citizens struggle to save the city's lungs

Aug 07, 2018

Hepatitis C

Patients accept kidneys infected with hepatitis C but stay uninfected themselves

Aug 07, 2018

Space

Chinese astronomers discover a lithium-rich giant star, much bigger than our sun

Aug 07, 2018