Vivo announces the commencement of its Vivo Knockout Carnival that will take place from 16 to 18 May on its online shopping store. The three-day festival will include offers and discounts on various Vivo smartphone models.

In this festival, recently launched phones such as the Vivo V9 and Vivo V9 Youth will be available at Rs 22,990 and Rs 18,990. Other than this, Vivo V5 Plus and V5s will be available at a discounted price of Rs 14,990 and Rs 12,990, respectively.

Dubbed 'Knockout Deals', the offers include an additional five percent cashback on various smartphone models which can be availed if you have SBI debit and credit cards. It is also offering no cost EMI for 12 months on all the smartphone models.

Kenny Zeng, Chief Marketing Officer, Vivo India, said, “We are happy to announce the Vivo Knockout Carnival with attractive discounts and exclusive deals. The specially curated offers from Vivo will make customers shopping experience even better and we are confident that they will make the most out of the three-day carnival.”

Offers also include lucky draw coupons worth Rs 1,000, BookMyShow movies vouchers worth Rs 500. It is offering 15 days of replacement on the products.