Vivo announces 3 years of software updates for its upcoming X series smartphones

This will be applicable to Vivo X smartphones that will cover the European, Australian, and Indian markets.


FP TrendingMay 11, 2021 17:45:24 IST

With an aim to provide people with timely updates for a better user experience, Vivo has announced that it will ensure three years of software updates to its flagship X series phones coming in the future. As per a press release, the update cycle involves three major Android updates and minor security upgrades for select Vivo X smartphones that will be launched after July 2021. This means that users can expect the same for the upcoming Vivo X70 series.

Vivo X60 Pro

Yujian Shi, Senior Vice President and CTO of Vivo, in the press release said, “Featuring top-of-the-line hardware, the X series flagship phones are built to last – and we want to make sure that our customers get software support that lives up to their expectations. We always innovate with the user in mind. With this pledge, we are making a promise to our customers that they will be able to enjoy a premium smartphone experience for an extended period and continue to benefit from the latest software features”.

However, we are yet to know which Vivo phones will be eligible for this program. The non-eligible ones will continue getting the regular Android updates as planned.

What about the Vivo X60 series?

There’s also no word if the current Vivo X60 series is eligible. To recall, Vivo launched the X60, X60 Pro (Review), and the X60 Pro+ in India back in March. All three devices fall in the semi-premium and premium segment.

The Vivo X60 and the X60 Pro come with a 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED 120Hz display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip, and up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. On the camera front, there are three rear cameras (48 MP, 13 MP, 13 MP) and a 32 MP front camera. The difference is that the X60 Pro gets gimbal stabilisation.

While the X60 gets a 4,300 mAh battery, the X60 Pro comes with a 4,200 mAh battery. Both support 33 W fast charging and run FunTouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11.

The Vivo X60 Pro+ comes with the same display as its siblings but with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. It gets 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. It has the same battery capacity as the X60 Pro but with 50 W fast charging.

Camera-wise, it houses four rear snappers (50 MP, 48 MP, 32 MP, 8 MP) and a 32 MP front camera. It too runs FunTouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11.

