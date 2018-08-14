Tuesday, August 14, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 14 August, 2018 09:50 IST

Vimeo removes conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' content over the weekend

All of this content was gone over manually and within 48 hours of the videos being uploaded a violation was determined.

Vimeo too has joined the bandwagon of the several tech giants by removing Alex Jones' Infowars account on the basis of it violating the company's terms and conditions.

According to the report in the Business Insider, a Vimeo spokesperson spoke to stating that Infowars violated the company's Terms of Service which prohibits discriminatory and hateful content and they're not interested in profiting with a content of such nature. Also, the report in the Tech Crunch confirms the removal of Infowars content on Vimeo.

Alex Jones from Infowars.com. Reuters

Alex Jones from Infowars.com. Reuters

Vimeo was said to have less than a dozen videos of Infowars before the tech giants decided to pull the plug on Alex Jones'. Infowars then uploaded over 50 new videos and hours of footage between 9 August and 10 August.

All of this content was gone over manually and within 48 hours of the videos being uploaded a violation was determined.

Youtube, Facebook, Spotify, Apple, Pinterest have collectively removed all of Alex Jones' content from their websites such as the one in which he criticised Muslim immigrants and the creators of a transgender cartoon.

Twitter is the only one remaining to take an action over this, even though reports over his violations have been found by CNN.

 

Jones has managed to create a large audience base since Infowars was founded in 1999. He even was able to interview  Trump.

His most extreme theories include assuming that the 11 September 2001 attacks on New York and Washington were executed by the government itself.

Also, Jones has been sued by parents of children who died in 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre in Connecticut over defamation.

As Infowars tries to find refuge and jumps from one platform to another over violating the terms of service and as per the report in Gizmodo it seems that Alex Jones' content has found a (temporary, maybe?) solace in the platform about which everyone knows but no one visits, Google+.

tags


A great idea, doesn’t always sound great


Top Stories

latest videos

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media

also see

Alex Jones

Apple, Youtube, Facebook take down content of US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones

Aug 07, 2018

Alex Jones

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' Infowars app to be available on App Store

Aug 09, 2018

Alex Jones

Twitter will not ban InfoWars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, says Jack Dorsey

Aug 09, 2018

Tech firms

Lawmakers demand tech firms do more to stop foreign influence in US politics

Aug 02, 2018

Twitter

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' accounts to remain online even after probe: Twitter

Aug 12, 2018

Facebook

Facebook identifies coordinated campaign to influence the 2018 US mid-terms

Aug 01, 2018

science

Space Force

NASA administrator to support Trump's 'Space Force', if the two work separately

Aug 14, 2018

Plastic

'War on plastic not enough': France to set penalties on non-recycled plastic

Aug 14, 2018

E-cigarettes

E-cigarettes can change cells in the lungs, lower defence against infection

Aug 14, 2018

SpaceX

Elon Musk's SpaceX vows to send first astronauts into orbit in April 2019

Aug 14, 2018