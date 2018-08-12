Sunday, August 12, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 12 August, 2018 14:44 IST

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' accounts to remain online even after probe: Twitter

Among the seven tweets found to have violated Twitter's rules, two of it occurred recently enough that Twitter could cite them.

Twitter said the accounts belonging to US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his media organisation InfoWars will remain online, for now, one day after an investigation found that his accounts appeared to have repeatedly violated the company's rules.

A Twitter spokesperson said the company concluded that of the more than a dozen tweets included in CNN's 9 August report, seven were found to have violated Twitter's rules, CNNMoney reported on 10 August.

Conspiracy theorist, radio talk show host and Infowars.net founder Alex Jones (L) loudly rallies a group of supporters with a megaphone in Dealey Plaza looking down towards the spot where U.S. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963 as people gather at the site one day before commemorations of the 50th anniversary of the assassination in Dallas, November 21, 2013. Commemorations of the anniversary will be held Friday in Dallas, Washington and Boston. REUTERS/Jim Bourg (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ANNIVERSARY) - GM1E9BM0NY601

Conspiracy theorist and Infowars.net founder Alex Jones. Image: Reuters

CNN's investigation found that InfoWars' and Jones' Twitter accounts had published content that degraded groups of people on the basis of their religion and gender identity, engaged in the harassment of individuals, glorified violence, and promoted conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook and Parkland shootings.

Twitter would have required those tweets to be deleted if they were to have remained up, the report said.

But after CNN's investigation was published, the tweets cited in it were almost immediately deleted from the social media website.

Jones said on his programme that he had instructed his staff to do so and "take the super high road", though he contested whether the tweets violated any Twitter rules.

Among the seven tweets found to have violated Twitter's rules, two of it occurred recently enough that Twitter could cite them in the future to take additional punitive action against Jones' accounts, the spokesperson said.

The other five tweets occurred before a set of bolstered Twitter rules were put into place in December 2017. While Twitter required those tweets be deleted, the company cannot use them as grounds to take further action against the accounts, the spokesperson said.

The Twitter spokesperson was not immediately able to provide CNN with the specific tweets the company had determined to have violated its rules.

"We will continue to review any content that is flagged to us and take action as appropriate," the spokesperson said.

tags


A great idea, doesn’t always sound great


Top Stories

latest videos

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media

also see

Alex Jones

Apple, Youtube, Facebook take down content of US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones

Aug 07, 2018

Facebook

Facebook suspends US conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for bullying and hate speech

Jul 29, 2018

Alex Jones

Twitter will not ban InfoWars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, says Jack Dorsey

Aug 09, 2018

Alex Jones

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' Infowars app to be available on App Store

Aug 09, 2018

TuneIn

Pakistani house painter's video, singing Arijit Singh songs Humari Adhuri Kahani, Khamoshiyan, goes viral

Aug 08, 2018

Facebook

Facebook apologises for decorating Lombok earthquake posts with balloons, confetti

Aug 09, 2018

science

Parker Probe

NASA's Parker Solar Probe blasts off on epic journey to unveil secrets of the Sun

Aug 12, 2018

ISRO

ISRO celebrates 99th birth anniversary of its first chairman Vikram Sarabhai

Aug 12, 2018

Parker probe

NASA to attempt delayed launch of Parker Solar Probe at 1pm: Watch live here

Aug 12, 2018

Monsanto

Monsanto owners insist weed killer is 'safe' after court orders $290 million payout

Aug 12, 2018