Wednesday, July 20, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

ViewSonic XG2431 24” FHD gaming monitor with Blur Buster 2.0 certification launched in India for Rs 33,300

ViewSonic launched the XG2431 24-inch FHD gaming monitor. The display is the first display to carry the Blur Buster 2.0 certification and its fast IPS panel also has AMD’s FreeSync Premium certification. The display has been priced at Rs 33,000.


FP StaffJul 20, 2022 07:15:07 IST

ViewSonic as a company has been known among tech enthusiasts to offer some great monitors and displays, with great value for money. The Taiwanese-American company recently launched their XG2431 Monitor, a 24-inch FullHD monitor, which is also the first of its kind to come with the most recently updated Blur Buster 2.0 certification. Basically, this means that no matter what you throw at it, the XG2431 Monitor will give you an awesome gaming experience.

ViewSonic XG2431 24” FHD gaming monitor with Blur Buster 2.0 certification launched in India for Rs 33,300

The XG2431 is a top-of-the-line gaming monitor with a 24-inch FHD display with a resolution of 1920x1080 in 16:9 aspect ratio. It is being dubbed as the monitor with the "world’s most responsive IPS panel" that provides great visuals and has a whopping response time of 0.5ms. The display has a refresh rate of 240Hz and also has AMD’s FreeSync™ Premium certification.

As for connectivity, it gets two HDMI 2.0 port, one DisplayPort, two USB 3.2 Type-A Down Stream port, one USB 3.2 Type B Up Stream port, one 3.5mm audio port, and a 3-pin power socket.

Moreover, this monitor sports the brand new ViewSonic PureXP™ technology which furnishes the user with advanced backlight strobe technology to reduce motion blur, image ghosting and strobe crosstalk. The display also sports the most vibrant colours as it has the VESA Display HDR 400 certification. All of this, effectively makes the XG2431 an awesome choice for gamers, especially those, who are into competitive First-Person Shooter (FPS), Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA), and Real-Time Strategy (RTS) games.

As for the design of the monitor itself, the monitor also has a frameless design, and an ergonomic stand for flexibility with tilt, pivot, swivel and height adjustments, giving gamers the freedom to angle and move the display according to their comfort. It also has additional expandable mouse anchors which eliminate cable slack and improve precision by keeping the mouse cable taut during intense gameplay.

The new ViewSonic gaming monitor will be exclusively available on Amazon India for Rs. 33,300, and can also be picked up for as low as Rs 29,999, depending on whether there are any offers.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????

Remembering The 90's: Mario64, Legend of Zelda And Other Classics ????????????

Remembering The 90's: Mario64, Legend of Zelda And Other Classics ????????????

The Elden Ring Experience: What's The Big Deal? ????????????

The Elden Ring Experience: What's The Big Deal? ????????????

Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

Apex Legends Mobile First Look: Is This Battle Royale Game Worth It?

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

Why We All Love GTA And Why It Is The Best Open World Game ???????

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

THIS Is Why Far Cry 3 Is So Much Better Than Far Cry 6 I Review

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Here's Why 'Dad Of War' Is A MASTERPIECE!

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Elden Ring Is A Great Game, BUT... I Elden Ring Gameplay

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!

Here's How PUBG New State Became The WORST Game Of 2021!


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

ViewSonic XG2405 gaming monitor review

ViewSonic XG2405 gaming monitor review: A good, expensive performer with a catch

Jan 18, 2021
ViewSonic XG2405 gaming monitor review: A good, expensive performer with a catch
Viewsonic Introduces 3 New Budget Monitors

Viewsonic Introduces 3 New Budget Monitors

Jun 27, 2007
Next-Generation Gaming Under Rs. 50,000

Next-Generation Gaming Under Rs. 50,000

Apr 13, 2007
ViewSonic to Enter Smartphone Industry

ViewSonic to Enter Smartphone Industry

May 12, 2009
Viewsonic Joins the Tablet Fad-Wagon

Viewsonic Joins the Tablet Fad-Wagon

Aug 25, 2010
ViewSonic Announces Entire Display Line to Move to LED

ViewSonic Announces Entire Display Line to Move to LED

Aug 20, 2010

science

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Explainer

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Jul 07, 2022
ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

ISRO

ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

Jun 30, 2022
Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Explainers

Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Jun 20, 2022
NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover found “human trash” on Mars

NASA

NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover found “human trash” on Mars

Jun 16, 2022