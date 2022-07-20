FP Staff

ViewSonic as a company has been known among tech enthusiasts to offer some great monitors and displays, with great value for money. The Taiwanese-American company recently launched their XG2431 Monitor, a 24-inch FullHD monitor, which is also the first of its kind to come with the most recently updated Blur Buster 2.0 certification. Basically, this means that no matter what you throw at it, the XG2431 Monitor will give you an awesome gaming experience.

The XG2431 is a top-of-the-line gaming monitor with a 24-inch FHD display with a resolution of 1920x1080 in 16:9 aspect ratio. It is being dubbed as the monitor with the "world’s most responsive IPS panel" that provides great visuals and has a whopping response time of 0.5ms. The display has a refresh rate of 240Hz and also has AMD’s FreeSync™ Premium certification.

As for connectivity, it gets two HDMI 2.0 port, one DisplayPort, two USB 3.2 Type-A Down Stream port, one USB 3.2 Type B Up Stream port, one 3.5mm audio port, and a 3-pin power socket.

Moreover, this monitor sports the brand new ViewSonic PureXP™ technology which furnishes the user with advanced backlight strobe technology to reduce motion blur, image ghosting and strobe crosstalk. The display also sports the most vibrant colours as it has the VESA Display HDR 400 certification. All of this, effectively makes the XG2431 an awesome choice for gamers, especially those, who are into competitive First-Person Shooter (FPS), Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA), and Real-Time Strategy (RTS) games.

As for the design of the monitor itself, the monitor also has a frameless design, and an ergonomic stand for flexibility with tilt, pivot, swivel and height adjustments, giving gamers the freedom to angle and move the display according to their comfort. It also has additional expandable mouse anchors which eliminate cable slack and improve precision by keeping the mouse cable taut during intense gameplay.

The new ViewSonic gaming monitor will be exclusively available on Amazon India for Rs. 33,300, and can also be picked up for as low as Rs 29,999, depending on whether there are any offers.