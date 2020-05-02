Saturday, May 02, 2020Back to
Users may soon be able to call people on Google Duo using emails: Report

The feature is already available on Google Duo via Web.


FP TrendingMay 02, 2020 02:54:49 IST

Google has introduced some new features to its video call and video conferencing platforms in the last few months. It recently added four features to Google Duo, and now may soon let people contact other users using just their email on the video calling app.

Jane Manchun Wong, a well-known reverse engineering expert, posted about the same on Twitter, writing, “Google Duo is working on ‘Reachable with email address’ setting.”

Wong attached a picture with her tweet which showed a new “Reachable with email address” toggle on the video calling app. The image shows the toggle in the ‘Account’ section of ‘Settings’.

The search-engine giant has already introduced the email feature to Google Duo on Web, Android Police reported.

This feature on the web doesn’t fully work with G Suite accounts — accounts with domains other than “@gmail.com”.

Users can make calls if they have a G Suite account, but can’t receive them, currently. You can only receive calls when a standard Google Duo account contacts the email address you have linked your account with.

However, if there is an email-only Duo account, which does not have a telephone number attached to the account, it will not appear within a user’s contact list. One can only call them if they appear within one’s notification list or recent call list.Google has recently said that it will introduce a new video codec on Duo to provide quality and reliability even on very weak internet connectivity.

The search-engine giant is making optimisations to ensure that video calls on Duo are clear and uninterrupted. The company has also increased the group size for calls from eight to 12 on the video calling platform.

Users will soon be able to call via email. Image: Google

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


