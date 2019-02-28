Thursday, February 28, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

USB 3.2 will be twice as fast, but also twice as confusing for consumers

The industry body that governs USB standards has retroactively rebranded USB 3.0 to USB 3.2 Gen 1.

Anirudh Regidi Feb 28, 2019 17:48:13 IST

Simplicity is over-rated, or at least, that’s what USB-IF appears to think. USB-IF is the industry body that defines USB nomenclature and specifications. For some reason that makes no sense to us mortals, they seem to have made it their mission to completely muddle up USB specifications in the consumer world.

See, things were much simpler before. You had USB 1.1, USB 2.0 and USB 3.0. Clearly, the USB version with a higher number was better. Rather than continue that trend, USB-IF then introduced USB 3.1 and muddled things up. Then they decided that things weren’t confusing enough and introduced USB 3.2 and made everything worse.

The humble USB port is now part of a convoluted new world order.

The humble USB port is now part of a convoluted new world order.

But wait, am I going too fast? Let’s start at the beginning.

First, there was this:

  • USB 1.1 (Full Speed): 12 Mb/s
  • USB 2.0 (High Speed): 450 Mb/s
  • USB 3.0 (SuperSpeed): 5 Gb/s

Simple, straightforward and easy to understand.

This was then modified as follows:

  • USB 3.0 became USB 3.1 Gen 1: 5 Gb/s
  • USB 3.1 Gen 2 (SuperSpeed USB 10 Gbps): 10 Gb/s

Uh, sure, but couldn’t they just have gone with USB 3.1 for 10 Gb/s?

And now it’s become:

  • USB 3.0, formerly USB 3.1 Gen 1, is now USB 3.2 Gen 1: 5 Gb/s
  • USB 3.1 Gen 2 is now USB 3.2 Gen 2: 10 Gb/s
  • USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 (SuperSpeed USB 20Gbps): 20 Gb/s

Wha… ? Why? What purpose does this serve?

Y u do dis, USB-IF?

How about a simpler picture? Couldn’t USB-IF have just gone with this instead of sowing confusion?

  • USB 1.1: 12 Mb/s
  • USB 2.0: 450 Mb/s
  • USB 3.0: 5 Gb/s
  • USB 3.1: 10 Gb/s
  • USB 3.2: 20 Gb/s

This is neat, simple, poetic even.

To add to this confusion, you also have the issue of USB ports. The USB-A port is the port we’re all familiar with. This port, however, supports everything from USB 1.1 to USB 3.2 Gen 2x2.

Then there’s USB-C, which Apple loves, which phones are now embracing, and which is reversible. This port can also support everything from USB 1.1 to USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 and, as a bonus, Thunderbolt 3 (Either 10 Gbps or 20 Gbps). And if that wasn’t confusing enough, Thunderbolt 3 is not the same as USB 3.2 Gen 2 or USB 3.2 Gen 2x2.

Gah!

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Mi 9 First Look | MWC 2019

Xiaomi Mi 9 First Look | MWC 2019
Huawei MateBook X Pro First Look | MWC 2019

Huawei MateBook X Pro First Look | MWC 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10,and S10 Plus First Look | MWC 2019

Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10,and S10 Plus First Look | MWC 2019
How to choose the Perfect Gun in PUBG | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep. 3

How to choose the Perfect Gun in PUBG | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep. 3
Huawei, Nokia, Xiaomi show the future of smartphones at MWC 2019

Huawei, Nokia, Xiaomi show the future of smartphones at MWC 2019
Nokia 3.2 First Look | MWC 2019

Nokia 3.2 First Look | MWC 2019
Nokia 210 feature phone First Look | MWC 2019

Nokia 210 feature phone First Look | MWC 2019
Nokia 1 Plus First Look | MWC 2019

Nokia 1 Plus First Look | MWC 2019
Five Rear Cameras! Nokia 9 Pureview First Look | MWC 2019

Five Rear Cameras! Nokia 9 Pureview First Look | MWC 2019
Pro Tips with Mortal | Episode 2 | Recoil Control

Pro Tips with Mortal | Episode 2 | Recoil Control

also see

WhatsApp

Aftermath of Pulwama attack shows WhatsApp’s India strategy to contain fake news is flawed

Feb 22, 2019

science

Human Ancestry

We've pictured Neanderthals wrong — they walked upright just like we Sapiens do

Feb 28, 2019

National Science Day

National Science Day: C V Raman's Nobel-winning discovery celebrated each 28 Feb

Feb 28, 2019

Origin of Life

NASA scientists recreate conditions that led to the origin of life on Earth

Feb 27, 2019

Storms

Decades of data compiled to see effect of violent storms in India in the future

Feb 27, 2019