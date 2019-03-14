Thursday, March 14, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

US prosecutors conducting criminal investigation in Facebook's data deals

Federal prosecutors probing Facebook data deals it made with big tech brands including Apple, Samsung.

Reuters Mar 14, 2019 12:57:50 IST

U.S. federal prosecutors are conducting a criminal investigation into data deals Facebook Inc struck with some of the world’s largest technology companies, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

US prosecutors conducting criminal investigation in Facebooks data deals

Image Reuters

A grand jury in New York has subpoenaed records from at least two prominent makers of smartphones and other devices, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the requests and without naming the companies.

Both companies are among the more than 150, including Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp, that have entered into partnerships with Facebook for access to the personal information of hundreds of millions of its users, according to the report.

Facebook is facing a slew of lawsuits and regulatory inquiries over its privacy practices, including ongoing investigations by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, the Securities and Exchange Commission and two state agencies in New York.

In addition to looking at the data deals, the probes focus on disclosures that the company shared the user data of 87 million people with Cambridge Analytica, a British consulting firm that worked with U.S. President Donald Trump’s campaign.

Facebook said it was cooperating with investigators in multiple federal probes, without addressing the grand jury inquiry specifically.

“We’ve provided public testimony, answered questions, and pledged that we will continue to do so,” Facebook said in a statement.

Facebook has defended the data-sharing deals, first reported in December, saying none of the partnerships gave companies access to information without people’s permission.

A spokesman for the United States attorney’s office for the Eastern District of New York, which The New York Times reported is overseeing the inquiry, said he could not confirm or deny the probe.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7
Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone
One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?
Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6
Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science
Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms
Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?
Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5

Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5
Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

also see

Facebook

Facebook is bringing its promised 'Clear History' tool by later this year, says report

Feb 28, 2019
Facebook is bringing its promised 'Clear History' tool by later this year, says report
Tesla CEO Elon Musk changes his display name on Twitter to 'Elon Tusk'

Tesla

Tesla CEO Elon Musk changes his display name on Twitter to 'Elon Tusk'

Feb 28, 2019
Lok Sabha Election 2019: EC guidelines to tackle misuse of social media is good first step, but sticking to rules won't be enough

Election 2019

Lok Sabha Election 2019: EC guidelines to tackle misuse of social media is good first step, but sticking to rules won't be enough

Mar 12, 2019
Elon Musk hits back at US securities regulators for complaint about his Tesla tweet

Elon Musk

Elon Musk hits back at US securities regulators for complaint about his Tesla tweet

Mar 12, 2019
Facebook embraces its dark side with experimental 'Dark Mode' for Messenger

Messenger

Facebook embraces its dark side with experimental 'Dark Mode' for Messenger

Mar 05, 2019
Facebook Messenger bug could reportedly reveal who you have been chatting with

Facebook Messenger

Facebook Messenger bug could reportedly reveal who you have been chatting with

Mar 11, 2019

science
Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Mar 14, 2019
UN report says environment is in a deadly, worsening state but far from hopeless

Environment

UN report says environment is in a deadly, worsening state but far from hopeless

Mar 14, 2019
World Kidney Day: Are you taking good care of your kidneys? Here's how you can

Kidney Disease

World Kidney Day: Are you taking good care of your kidneys? Here's how you can

Mar 14, 2019
First humans to walk on Mars, the Moon again will most likely be women: NASA

Women in Space

First humans to walk on Mars, the Moon again will most likely be women: NASA

Mar 13, 2019