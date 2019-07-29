tech2 News Staff

Apple has reportedly registered two new models of iPads — using the model identifiers A2200 and A2232 — with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database (via MySmartPrice), and the two may be launched by end of the year.

Both the models that were spotted were listed running iPadOS, which suggests that we will see these devices by fall this year.

The two new iPhones seem to be from the same series of identifiers, from which the two new iPads were launched this year — iPad mini and 10.5-inch iPad Air.

This means we could expect the two models to be from Apple's iPad Pro series. Ming-Chi Kuo had also predicted that the new models will enter mass production in the fourth quarter of 2019 or the first quarter of 2020. Looks like it may happen sooner than expected. According to Kuo, the new Pro models would support 5G. However, considering he revised his predictions for 2020 iPhones, post-Apple acquiring Intel's modem business, because "Apple now has more resources to support 5G on more models sooner", we may just see the 5G iPad Pro models releasing sooner as well.

Late last week, Kuo revisited his earlier report, which suggested that out of the three iPhones that Apple is expected to launch in 2020, two models would be 5G-enabled. He now believes that considering Apple now has more resources, the company will launch all the models with 5G-support.

The 2020 iPhones are expected to feature significant redesigns as compared to the current lineup. Apple is believed to launch a 6.7-inch, a 5.4-inch, and a 6.1-inch iPhone next year.

Apple iPad Air and iPad mini Pricing

Earlier this year, Apple announced the new iPad mini and iPad Air. The tablets come in in silver, Space Gray and gold finishes in 64GB and 256GB configurations.

The new iPad mini starts at Rs 34,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 45,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model and the 10.5-inch iPad Air starts at Rs 44,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 55,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model and are available through Apple Authorised Resellers and select carriers.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.