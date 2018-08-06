Monday, August 06, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 06 August, 2018 20:36 IST

Upcoming Apple iPad and iPad Pro to be smaller than the previous ones: Report

But while there is a decrease in size, the bezels will be thinner allowing more screen space.

New leaks about the upcoming iPad are pouring ahead of Apple's hardware event.

According to a report by a Japanese website Macotakara which usually provides accurate information regarding Apple's Asian supply chain and Asian accessories has made some speculations about the upcoming iPad and iPad Pro which is expected to launch in September.

iPad Pro. Image: Macotakara

iPad Pro. Image: Macotakara

As per the report, there will not be any drastic changes in terms of the frame size, infact, they will be smaller and much thinner. The expected 10.5-inch iPad Pro is expected to have a smaller frame as compared to previous years iPad which measured up to 250.6x174.1x6.1 (mm). The new one will sport a 10.5-inch display but will have a 247.5 mm x 178.7 mm x 6mm frame.

Meanwhile, the expected 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be resized to 280mm x 220.6mm x 6.9 mm from 305.7 mm x 215mm x 6.9 mm.

But while there is a decrease in size, the bezels will be thinner allowing more screen space.

In terms of specifications, the tablets are expected to have one microphone at the head of the tab and one at the upper rear part of it, leaving no space for a headphone jack. The Smart Connector will move to the bottom near the Lightning Connector.

Apart from this, rumours also say that the new iPad's will come installed with both TouchID and FaceID which may eliminate the need to unlock the phone sideways.

tags


3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App


Top Stories

latest videos

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media
Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope
RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope
Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

also see

Apple

A sized down iPad Pro 2018 may come without a headphone jack, say reports

Jul 29, 2018

Apple

The next-gen Apple iPad Pro to have tiny bezels, FaceID and no home button

Aug 02, 2018

Galaxy Tab S4

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 vs Apple iPad Pro vs iPad (2018): Specification shootout

Aug 03, 2018

Amazon

Amazon's face ID tool mistakes 28 members of Congress as police suspects

Jul 26, 2018

Aadhaar dare

TRAI chief RS Sharma cannot be prosecuted for disclosing his Aadhaar card details: Here's a look at reasons why

Aug 01, 2018

Apple

Apple and Chinese telcos are working to reduce spams on iMessage: Report

Aug 02, 2018

science

Marine biology

The rules of attraction: Scientists find elusive molecule that helps sperm find egg

Aug 06, 2018

Arctic heat

Extreme Arctic heat in Norway's far north drives reindeer into cool tunnels

Aug 06, 2018

Droughts

5-year drought raises questions over Israel's dependence on desalination technology

Aug 06, 2018

Research

Govt must support research by providing 'funds, freedom and flexibility': V Naidu

Aug 06, 2018