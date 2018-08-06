New leaks about the upcoming iPad are pouring ahead of Apple's hardware event.

According to a report by a Japanese website Macotakara which usually provides accurate information regarding Apple's Asian supply chain and Asian accessories has made some speculations about the upcoming iPad and iPad Pro which is expected to launch in September.

As per the report, there will not be any drastic changes in terms of the frame size, infact, they will be smaller and much thinner. The expected 10.5-inch iPad Pro is expected to have a smaller frame as compared to previous years iPad which measured up to 250.6x174.1x6.1 (mm). The new one will sport a 10.5-inch display but will have a 247.5 mm x 178.7 mm x 6mm frame.

Meanwhile, the expected 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be resized to 280mm x 220.6mm x 6.9 mm from 305.7 mm x 215mm x 6.9 mm.

But while there is a decrease in size, the bezels will be thinner allowing more screen space.

In terms of specifications, the tablets are expected to have one microphone at the head of the tab and one at the upper rear part of it, leaving no space for a headphone jack. The Smart Connector will move to the bottom near the Lightning Connector.

Apart from this, rumours also say that the new iPad's will come installed with both TouchID and FaceID which may eliminate the need to unlock the phone sideways.