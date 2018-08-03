Ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event which is expected to see the launch of the Galaxy Note 9 later this month, Samsung has just unveiled the successor to last year's Tab S3.
The Tab S4 features a larger 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display (up from 9.7-inch on the Tab S3) and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 handling processor duties. You also get 64 GB and 128 GB storage options to choose from, though 4 GB RAM is standard.
Samsung has also upped the battery size to 7,300 mAh to allow you more juice to run through tasks.
In a nutshell, the new Galaxy Tab S4 is the Korean giant's effort to challenge the dominance of Apple in the tablet market, which has seen Android tablets almost being wiped out completely. Apart from the ability to attach a keyboard to the tablet to turn it into a 2-in-one device, Samsung has also thrown in DeX support for the Tab S4, making it a very compelling option for those who work on the go.
Apple, on the other hand, decided to dwell on a slightly different approach for 2018. Instead of adding incremental updates to its entire lineup, Apple announced a more affordable iPad and added Apple Pencil support to it. They also tweaked the price to appeal to students who would want to pick up a portable 2-in-1 that's great to watch Netflix on but is also powerful enough to finish assignments on.
But the only reason Apple did that this year is because the company already has a range of more powerful iPad Pro lineup in place. The Apple iPad Pro 10.5 inch launched last year, is much more capable than the iPad (2018) and is also priced along the same lines as the Tab S4. The iPad Pro features a 120 Hz Retina display which works flawlessly with the Apple Pencil.
Samsung is not too far behind and has also added a better S Pen to the mix, to lure the likes of designers etc, but comparing the price of both devices, they're certainly not targeted to the same users. The Galaxy Tab S4 starts at a price of €600 which translates to roughly Rs 58,000. The Apple iPad (2018) on the other hand, starts at Rs 28,000 for the base Wi-Fi-only variant and an additional Rs 10,000 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant. So, based on what your needs are, you could even settle for the iPad (2018) instead of shelling out more for the iPad Pro or the Tab S4.
But if you are contemplating getting a tablet and you're not sure whether to settle for Apple's iPad Pro or to settle for arguably the best Android tablet in the market, here's a lowdown on how the specifications fare.
|Tablet
|Apple iPad (2018)
|Samsung Galaxy Tab S4
|Apple iPad Pro 10.5 inch
|Display Size (inch)
|9.7
|10.5
|10.5
|Resolution (pixels)
|1536 x 2048
|1600 x 2560
|2224x1668
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|264
|287
|264
|Display Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Retina LED backlit
|Dimensions(mm)
|240 x 169.5 x 7.5
|249.3 x 164.3 x 7.1
|250.6 x 174.1 x 6.1
|Weight (gm)
|469
|482
|469
|Dual SIM
|No
|No
|No
|SIM Type
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Connectivity Types
|GSM/HSPA/HSPA+/ LTE
|GSM/HSPA/ LTE
|GSM/HSPA/ LTE
|Processor
|Apple A10 Fusion
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Apple A10X Fusion
|CPU Cores
|Quad-core
|Octa-core
|Six-core
|CPU Clock Speed (GHz)
|2x Hurricane & 2x Zephyr
|4x2.35 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo
|3xHurricane & 3xZephyr
|GPU
|PowerVR Series7XT Plus
|Adrena 540
|PowerVR Series7XT Plus
|RAM
|2 GB
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Ruggedness
|–
|–
|–
|On-Board Memory
|32/128 GB
|64/256 GB
|64/256/512 GB
|Expandable Memory
|No
|Yes, up to 512 GB
|No
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (Touch ID), accelerometer, gyro, accelerometer, barometer, ambient light sensor
|Iris scanner, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Fingerprint (Touch ID), accelerometer, gyro, compass, barometer
|Primary Camera
|8 MP f/2.4
|13 MP f/1.9
|12 MP f/1.8
|Optical Image Stabilization
|No
|No
|Yes
|Camera Array
|Single Camera
|Single Camera
|Single Camera
|Autofocus System
|Phase detection autofocus
|Phase detection autofocus
|Phase detection autofocus
|Secondary Camera
|1.2 MP, f/2.2
|8 MP, f/1.9
|7 MP, f/12.2
|Video Capture
|1080p @60 fps, SloMo @ 30 fps
|1080p @60 fps, 2160p@30fps
|1080p @60 fps, 2160p@30fps, 1080p@120fps, 720p@240fps
|Flash
|No
|No
|No
|OS Version
|iOS 11
|Android Oreo 8.1
|iOS 11
|AI (Smart Assistant)
|Siri
|Google Assistant
|Siri
|GPS
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, HT80 with MIMO
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5
|4.2, A2DP, EDR
|NFC
|No
|No
|Yes
|Infrared
|No
|No
|No
|Fingerprint Scanner
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|No
|No
|USB Type
|Lightning
|Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|Lightning
|USB Standard
|USB v2.0
|USB v3.1
|USB v3.0
|Battery (mAh)
|32.4 Wh
|7,300
|8134 (30.8 Wh)
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Space Grey
|Black, White
|Space Grey, Rose Gold, Gold, Silver
|Prices in India
|Rs 28,000
|Approximately Rs 55,700
|Rs 50,800
As seen in the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 is definitely more powerful than the Apple iPad (2018) and rivals the iPad Pro.
However, your choice will boil down to which operating system you prefer. If you are stuck up on Android and do not want an iOS device, the Tab S4 is definitely the most powerful, premium tablet you can pick up, given the limited choices you have. On the flip side, the iPad Pro is not only a cheaper pick but is also better optimised for the larger screen real estate (thanks to iOS 11) that you get on a 10.5-inch display. The iPad Pro also offers a far superior display given that it has a 120 Hz retina panel in comparison to a Super AMOLED panel on the Tab S4.
If you are buying a tablet for the first time and you're confused whether to spend Rs 58,000 on an Android tablet, it would be advisable to pick up the cheaper Apple iPad (2018) which should have you covered.