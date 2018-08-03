Ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event which is expected to see the launch of the Galaxy Note 9 later this month, Samsung has just unveiled the successor to last year's Tab S3.

The Tab S4 features a larger 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display (up from 9.7-inch on the Tab S3) and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 handling processor duties. You also get 64 GB and 128 GB storage options to choose from, though 4 GB RAM is standard.

Samsung has also upped the battery size to 7,300 mAh to allow you more juice to run through tasks.

In a nutshell, the new Galaxy Tab S4 is the Korean giant's effort to challenge the dominance of Apple in the tablet market, which has seen Android tablets almost being wiped out completely. Apart from the ability to attach a keyboard to the tablet to turn it into a 2-in-one device, Samsung has also thrown in DeX support for the Tab S4, making it a very compelling option for those who work on the go.

Apple, on the other hand, decided to dwell on a slightly different approach for 2018. Instead of adding incremental updates to its entire lineup, Apple announced a more affordable iPad and added Apple Pencil support to it. They also tweaked the price to appeal to students who would want to pick up a portable 2-in-1 that's great to watch Netflix on but is also powerful enough to finish assignments on.

But the only reason Apple did that this year is because the company already has a range of more powerful iPad Pro lineup in place. The Apple iPad Pro 10.5 inch launched last year, is much more capable than the iPad (2018) and is also priced along the same lines as the Tab S4. The iPad Pro features a 120 Hz Retina display which works flawlessly with the Apple Pencil.

Samsung is not too far behind and has also added a better S Pen to the mix, to lure the likes of designers etc, but comparing the price of both devices, they're certainly not targeted to the same users. The Galaxy Tab S4 starts at a price of €600 which translates to roughly Rs 58,000. The Apple iPad (2018) on the other hand, starts at Rs 28,000 for the base Wi-Fi-only variant and an additional Rs 10,000 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant. So, based on what your needs are, you could even settle for the iPad (2018) instead of shelling out more for the iPad Pro or the Tab S4.

But if you are contemplating getting a tablet and you're not sure whether to settle for Apple's iPad Pro or to settle for arguably the best Android tablet in the market, here's a lowdown on how the specifications fare.

Tablet Apple iPad (2018) Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Apple iPad Pro 10.5 inch Display Size (inch) 9.7 10.5 10.5 Resolution (pixels) 1536 x 2048 1600 x 2560 2224x1668 Pixel Density (PPI) 264 287 264 Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Retina LED backlit Dimensions(mm) 240 x 169.5 x 7.5 249.3 x 164.3 x 7.1 250.6 x 174.1 x 6.1 Weight (gm) 469 482 469 Dual SIM No No No SIM Type Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Nano-SIM Connectivity Types GSM/HSPA/HSPA+/ LTE GSM/HSPA/ LTE GSM/HSPA/ LTE Processor Apple A10 Fusion Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Apple A10X Fusion CPU Cores Quad-core Octa-core Six-core CPU Clock Speed (GHz) 2x Hurricane & 2x Zephyr 4x2.35 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo 3xHurricane & 3xZephyr GPU PowerVR Series7XT Plus Adrena 540 PowerVR Series7XT Plus RAM 2 GB 4 GB 4 GB Ruggedness – – – On-Board Memory 32/128 GB 64/256 GB 64/256/512 GB Expandable Memory No Yes, up to 512 GB No Sensors Fingerprint (Touch ID), accelerometer, gyro, accelerometer, barometer, ambient light sensor Iris scanner, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (Touch ID), accelerometer, gyro, compass, barometer Primary Camera 8 MP f/2.4 13 MP f/1.9 12 MP f/1.8 Optical Image Stabilization No No Yes Camera Array Single Camera Single Camera Single Camera Autofocus System Phase detection autofocus Phase detection autofocus Phase detection autofocus Secondary Camera 1.2 MP, f/2.2 8 MP, f/1.9 7 MP, f/12.2 Video Capture 1080p @60 fps, SloMo @ 30 fps 1080p @60 fps, 2160p@30fps 1080p @60 fps, 2160p@30fps, 1080p@120fps, 720p@240fps Flash No No No OS Version iOS 11 Android Oreo 8.1 iOS 11 AI (Smart Assistant) Siri Google Assistant Siri GPS Yes Yes Yes Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, HT80 with MIMO Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth 4.2 5 4.2, A2DP, EDR NFC No No Yes Infrared No No No Fingerprint Scanner Yes No Yes 3.5mm jack Yes Yes Yes Radio No No No USB Type Lightning Type-C 1.0 reversible connector Lightning USB Standard USB v2.0 USB v3.1 USB v3.0 Battery (mAh) 32.4 Wh 7,300 8134 (30.8 Wh) Fast charging Yes Yes Yes Colors Silver, Gold, Space Grey Black, White Space Grey, Rose Gold, Gold, Silver Prices in India Rs 28,000 Approximately Rs 55,700 Rs 50,800

As seen in the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 is definitely more powerful than the Apple iPad (2018) and rivals the iPad Pro.

However, your choice will boil down to which operating system you prefer. If you are stuck up on Android and do not want an iOS device, the Tab S4 is definitely the most powerful, premium tablet you can pick up, given the limited choices you have. On the flip side, the iPad Pro is not only a cheaper pick but is also better optimised for the larger screen real estate (thanks to iOS 11) that you get on a 10.5-inch display. The iPad Pro also offers a far superior display given that it has a 120 Hz retina panel in comparison to a Super AMOLED panel on the Tab S4.

If you are buying a tablet for the first time and you're confused whether to spend Rs 58,000 on an Android tablet, it would be advisable to pick up the cheaper Apple iPad (2018) which should have you covered.