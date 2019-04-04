Thursday, April 04, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Unknown Motorola phone with four cameras, waterdrop notch spotted online

The alleged render of a Motorola device shows it with a four-camera system like the Mate 20 Pro.

tech2 News StaffApr 04, 2019 10:52:45 IST

A recent trend has popped up in smartphones nowadays of including not one, not two but three, four and even five cameras on the back. The recently launched camera beast Huawei P30 Pro had four cameras on the back and one on the front. The Nokia 9 PureView that was launched during the Mobile World Congress 2019, had five cameras on the back.

Now we are seeing a render of a Motorola smartphone with four cameras on the back.

Unknown Motorola phone with four cameras, waterdrop notch spotted online

Unknown Motorola phone. Credit: CashKaro

As per a leak, courtesy of Onleaks, an alleged render of a Motorola device shows it with a four-camera system arranged in a matrix form, like the one seen on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro (Review). The configuration of the cameras is not known but if current trends are any indication then we are sure to see an ultra-wide angle lens within that configuration.

Apart from the quad-camera setup, the phone is touted to have a 6.2-inch display with a waterdrop notch. We can also see a type-C port, a 3.5 mm headphone jack and since there appears to be no physical fingerprint reader, we should see an in-display sensor.

Apart from that, we are not sure on any other details, not even what the device may be called, although it could be the Moto Z4.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Neo-Nationalism: Badge of honour or tool of fear? | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 3


Top Stories

latest videos

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!


also see

Huawei P30

Huawei P30, P30 Pro launch: Kirin 980 SoC, 40 MP camera, here's what to expect

Mar 26, 2019
Huawei P30, P30 Pro launch: Kirin 980 SoC, 40 MP camera, here's what to expect
Huawei thanks Apple CEO Tim Cook for the 'warm up', ahead of P30, P30 Pro launch

Huawei P30

Huawei thanks Apple CEO Tim Cook for the 'warm up', ahead of P30, P30 Pro launch

Mar 26, 2019
Huawei seemingly confirms P30 series to have dual camera video shooting support

Huawei

Huawei seemingly confirms P30 series to have dual camera video shooting support

Mar 23, 2019
Huawei P30, P30 Pro with 40 MP Leica camera, in-display fingerprint sensor launched

Huawei

Huawei P30, P30 Pro with 40 MP Leica camera, in-display fingerprint sensor launched

Mar 26, 2019
Huawei P30, P30 Pro Paris launch highlights: Huawei P30 series launched starting at €799

Huawei

Huawei P30, P30 Pro Paris launch highlights: Huawei P30 series launched starting at €799

Mar 26, 2019
Huawei P30, P30 Pro to launch today at 6.30 pm IST: Here's how to watch it live

Huawei P30

Huawei P30, P30 Pro to launch today at 6.30 pm IST: Here's how to watch it live

Mar 26, 2019

science

Great Barrier Reef is being reshaped by global warming for good — except it's bad

Baby Corals

Great Barrier Reef is being reshaped by global warming for good — except it's bad

Apr 04, 2019
Hawking's tiny black hole theory doesn't account for dark matter, study points out

Dark Matter

Hawking's tiny black hole theory doesn't account for dark matter, study points out

Apr 04, 2019
Why are flocks of endangered vultures dying of accidental poisoning in Assam?

Wildlife

Why are flocks of endangered vultures dying of accidental poisoning in Assam?

Apr 03, 2019
First closeup image of a black hole ever taken might be unveiled on 10 April

Black Hole

First closeup image of a black hole ever taken might be unveiled on 10 April

Apr 03, 2019