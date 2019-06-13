tech2 News Staff

Recently we have witnessed the testing of several commercial drone services, whether it was for a taxi service or food or package delivery. Amazon recently tested its package delivery drone that can deliver a package to customers in 30 minutes or less. Now, Uber Eats will also be starting their its services via drones and the first city to witness it will be San Diego in the United States.

The company announced the drone's first flight with a tweet. According to Bloomberg, the drone won't directly deliver the food to your doorstep, instead, the drone will deliver the food to the nearest "designated safe landing zones" from where it will be picked and delivered to your home. The drones might also land on Uber cars after verification using a QR code and it will transport the food.

Hey San Diego, your 🍟🍔🍦are about to take flight. Soon, San Diego residents will be able to have an @UberEats order delivered by drone. Tune in for more info from #UberElevate → https://t.co/fKJ658iy8y pic.twitter.com/8BwhjOmq7T — Uber (@Uber) June 12, 2019

The price of the drone delivery service is still kept in the hush but we can only imagine it won't be cheap. There are many challenges that comes to our mind for drone delivery. Will it be able to avoid any physical obstacle in the air? What about the noise pollution that the residents will face due to its rotors? Uber will start deliveries using the drone in July, reports Bloomberg.

(Also read: Zomato has successfully tested its first food delivery via a drone in India)

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.