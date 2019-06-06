Thursday, June 06, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Amazon's new Prime Air delivery drones to start delivering packages in months

Amazon has been working to build fully electric drones that can fly up to 15 miles (24 km).

ReutersJun 06, 2019 14:03:49 IST

Amazon.com Inc has new drones that will deliver packages to customers in 30 minutes or less in the coming months, a step toward a goal that has eluded the retailer for years.

Amazons new Prime Air delivery drones to start delivering packages in months

Amazon Drone. Reuters

The new drone takes off and lands vertically like a helicopter, is more stable than prior models and can spot moving objects better than humans can, making it safe, Jeff Wilke, the chief executive of the company's consumer business, said at the company's "re:MARS" conference in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Wilke did not say where customers might see the drone in action, but Amazon made its first customer delivery by drone in the United Kingdom in 2016.

For years, the world's largest online retailer has promised that packages would be landing on shoppers' doorsteps via these small aircraft, but hype around the service has long outpaced reality. The company has worked to ensure that hard-to-see wires would not trip up its vehicles, for instance, and it has faced tough regulations limiting commercial flights, particularly in the United States.

The company's announcement indicates its ambitions have hardly shrunk. Wilke said Amazon has been working to build fully electric drones. These can fly up to 15 miles (24 km), and Amazon is adding facilities closer to urban areas. They also can carry goods that weigh under 5 pounds (2.3 kg), which represent the majority of the items it sells.

At the conference, Amazon also formally introduced "StyleSnap", a feature on its smartphone app that lets shoppers upload a picture of an outfit they like and get recommendations for similar items to buy. The feature launched in April, Wilke said, noting that shoppers had struggled to find styles that they could not describe in words.

When providing recommendations, StyleSnap considers factors such as the brand, price range and customer reviews, the company said in a blog post.

Other announcements included a new warehouse sorting system already live in Denver, Colorado that relies on small robotic vehicles topped with miniature conveyor belts that take packages to the correct chutes for delivery. These, and another robot Amazon unveiled, are updates to the Kiva "drive units" the company acquired years ago.

Users of Amazon's voice-controlled speakers may also see updates through "Alexa Conversations," which the company announced so developers make their services on the virtual assistant Alexa more conversational.

 

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Does Free = Safe? Will this move increase women's participation in the workforce? Firstpost Conversations Ep 6


Top Stories

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019


also see

NewsTracker

Donald Trump arrives in UK for State visit; rakes up animosity towards London mayor Sadiq Khan, calls him 'nasty, stone-cold loser'

Jun 03, 2019
Donald Trump arrives in UK for State visit; rakes up animosity towards London mayor Sadiq Khan, calls him 'nasty, stone-cold loser'
Amazon shareholders reject proposal to ban facial recognition sales to governments

Newstracker

Amazon shareholders reject proposal to ban facial recognition sales to governments

May 23, 2019
Mind the Malhotras: Mini Mathur, Cyrus Sahukar on their new Amazon series, and importance of therapy

Mind the Malhotras: Mini Mathur, Cyrus Sahukar on their new Amazon series, and importance of therapy

Jun 06, 2019
Huawei reviewing relationship with FedEx after two parcels were diverted to US

Huawei

Huawei reviewing relationship with FedEx after two parcels were diverted to US

May 28, 2019
IBM, Cera Care to test self-driving car tech in elder homes

Newstracker

IBM, Cera Care to test self-driving car tech in elder homes

May 23, 2019
Indonesian protesters, police clash in second night of post-election unrest

Newstracker

Indonesian protesters, police clash in second night of post-election unrest

May 23, 2019

science

People eat and breath roughly 320 particles of microplastic a day: New analysis

Microplastic

People eat and breath roughly 320 particles of microplastic a day: New analysis

Jun 06, 2019
Awesome simulation of black hole solves 40-year-mystery of their formation

Black Hole

Awesome simulation of black hole solves 40-year-mystery of their formation

Jun 06, 2019
China nails first Long March rocket launch at sea, places seven satellites in orbit

Satellite Launch

China nails first Long March rocket launch at sea, places seven satellites in orbit

Jun 06, 2019
NASA's first SpaceX astronauts prepared for 'messy camping trip' to space station

Newstracker

NASA's first SpaceX astronauts prepared for 'messy camping trip' to space station

Jun 06, 2019