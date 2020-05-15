Friday, May 15, 2020Back to
Uber Connect launched to help people deliver packages during coronavirus lockdown

This service will be initially available in four cities, Kolkata, Guwahati, Jaipur and Gurgaon.


FP TrendingMay 15, 2020 15:49:23 IST

Uber has launched a package delivery service so that people can send and receive packages within city limits, while maintaining social distancing. The service named Uber Connect will help people connect with their family and friends during coronavirus lockdown.

Using this service, one can send and receive things like books and a birthday gift, among other items.

Uber Connect

However, the company does not allow users to send everything. Only those items which are transportable on a two wheeler vehicle, under 5 kilograms in weight and properly sealed can be sent.

Prohibited items such as alcohol, recreational drugs, or dangerous and illegal items cannot be delivered.

“Similar to on-demand trips, you will be able to continue monitoring the trip’s progress prior to pickup, en route, and at the drop-off. You can also share the delivery status with the recipient of the package,” the company said.

How to use Uber Connect

Step 1: Download the Uber app from Google Playstore or App store and create an account.

Step 2: After users add their pickup and delivery address, Uber Connect will appear in the Uber app as a new option in the vehicle selection scroller.

Step 3: Users will have to agree to package delivery terms and conditions and confirm that their item complies with those terms.

Step 4: Request delivery.

Step 5: A notification will be sent once the driver is on his way to pick up the package.

Step 6: Use “Share My Trip” feature with the recipient so he can track the delivery.

Uber last month unveiled Uber Essential to provide transportation service for essential needs amid the coronavirus lockdown.

It was launched in Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Nashik and Hyderabad. This service was basically launched to ferry people to places like hospitals and pharmacies.

