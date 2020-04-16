Coronavirus Lockdown: Uber launches Uber Essentials service in Mumbai, four other cities to ferry people to hospitals, pharmacies

In order to provide transportation service for essential needs amid the coronavirus lockdown, Uber has launched Uber Essential. The service is available in five cities — Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Nashik and Hyderabad.

Uber has come up with this service to ferry people to places like hospitals and pharmacies.

“We understand the need for essential travel, especially given the significant drop in public transportation options, to access critical places like hospitals, pharmacies, etc,” the company wrote in a blogpost.

The cab aggregator has provided its drivers curfew passes to ensure seamless movement. Riders on Uber Essential will be required to “carry relevant documentation to validate their purpose of travel to authorities".

Riders will receive messages on the app and emails from Uber about basic steps they should take to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

Uber Essential users can check the availability of cabs and accessible locations nearby on the app. “The app has been designed to facilitate urgent travel needs to essential service areas only,” said the company.

How to use Uber Essential

Step1: Download the app from Google Play or App Store.

Step 2: Create an account

Step 3: Check the availability of Uber Essential in your area and accessible locations nearby

Step 4: Request a ride

Rival cab aggregator Ola has also launched Ola Emergency to provide transportation facility to people during the lockdown. Under this service, riders can only go to hospitals in case of medical emergency. Ola has, however, prohibited people infected with coronavirus from using this service.

