The Chinese smartphone maker, Vivo, had recently launched its smartphone, the Vivo NEX for its premium segment, but it now seems that Vivo is also focussed on its mid-range line-up as two new mid-range handsets have been spotted on the Chinese certification website TENAA.

The model numbers as mentioned on the website are V1803BA and V1730DT. The Chinese certification website has revealed the designs of both smartphones along with their specifications.

The smartphone tagged as the V1730DT is listed with a FHD+ (1,080 x 2,280 pixels) 6.26-inch display, while the V1803BA comes with an HD+ (720 x 1,520 pixels) 6.22-inch unit. With the HD+ and FHD+ resolutions confirmed, it's clear that both smartphones will feature the display notch.

The processors are claimed to be different as V1803BA is listed with an octa-core SoC clocked at 2 GHz, while the V1730DT will have an octa-core SoC clocked at 1.8 GHz.

Both the smartphones are said to have the same 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM configurations. Also, the camera setup is expected to be the same with a 13 MP + 2 MP rear camera setup and an 8 MP sensor for the selfie camera.

The smartphones will pack in 4G LTE radio bands with VoLTE support, feature micro SD expansion and even 3.5 mm headphone jacks.

The phones are expected to be powered by Android 8.1 Oreo with Vivo’s own FuntouchOS skinning. They are both also said to feature a 3,180 mAh batteries.

Both of Vivo's devices should easy to handle as the Vivo V1803BA weighs just 152 grams and measures 155.21 × 75.24 × 7.7 mm whereas the V1730DT is lighter at 149 grams and measures 154.81×75.03×7.89 mm.

If Vivo does go ahead with the above mentioned specifications expect the Vivo V1803BA to be launched in gold, while the V1730DT should arrive in Champagne Gold, Rose Gold and Matte Black.

The release date of the two new mid-range Vivo devices hasn't been confirmed yet.