Saturday, July 07, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 07 July, 2018 15:17 IST

Twitter's suspension of 70 mn fake accounts may hit its struggling user growth

Removing accounts could lead to a drop in the number of MAUs in Q2, claimed the report

To counter the spread of misinformation on its platform, Twitter is suspending over one million fake and suspicious accounts a day which may further hit its already-stalled users' growth, the media reported.

According to The Washington Post, the rate of account suspensions has more than doubled since October when the micro-blogging platform revealed to US Congress how the Russians used fake accounts to manipulate the 2016 presidential election. More than 70 million accounts were suspended in May and June, the report said on 6 July.

Twitter currently has nearly 330 million monthly active users (MAUs). Removing accounts could lead to a drop in the number of MAUs in the second quarter, claimed the report.

A Twitter representative told CNET that its "ongoing information quality efforts", along with other factors, were impacting the number of MAUs.

Twitter. Reuters.

Twitter. Reuters.

"MAU may continue to be negatively impacted in future periods due to our ongoing information quality efforts, GDPR, and other operational decisions," the report said quoting Twitter. The wave of account suspensions by the world's largest social network is one of several recent campaigns by Twitter to police its platform and stop spam and abuse of fake accounts.

The micro-blogging platform said that in May, its systems identified and challenged more than 9.9 million potentially "spammy" or automated accounts per week, up from 6.4 million in December and 3.2 million in September 2017.

"Due to technology and process improvements during the past year, we are now removing 214 percent more accounts for violating our spam policies on a year-on-year basis," Twitter informed last week.

Twitter saw a drop in the average number of spam reports, from an average of approximately 25,000 per day in March to approximately 17,000 per day in May.

"We've also seen a 10 percent drop in spam reports from search as a result of our recent changes. These decreases in reports received means people are encountering less spam in their timeline, search, and across the Twitter product," the company said.

"We're also moving rapidly to curb spam and abuse originating via Twitter's APIs. In Q1 2018, we suspended more than 142,000 applications in violation of our rules, collectively responsible for more than 130 million low-quality, spammy tweets," the company said.

tags


latest videos

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science
Super Cool News Apps | What The App

Super Cool News Apps | What The App
macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features

macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features
The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope

The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope
Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2

Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2
First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs

First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs
Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks

Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks
WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope

WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope
Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope

Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope
The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign

The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign

also see

Twitter

Twitter addressing fake accounts, taking tougher action on abuse

Jun 27, 2018

Viral

This tweet about a woman auto driver in Mumbai has gone viral

Jun 25, 2018

social media

Bitcoin prices can be manipulated by public sentiment on social media: Study

Jun 26, 2018

ShareThis

This dog saved his human from a rattlesnake and became an internet sensation

Jul 02, 2018

Twitter

Twitter suspended over one million accounts daily to curb misinformation: Report

Jul 07, 2018

Google

Google delays ad standard for EU privacy law keeping ad-funded websites at risk

Jul 03, 2018

science

Space

NASA's Dawn spacecraft sends back close-ups of dwarf planet Ceres' surface

Jul 04, 2018

Lifestyle

Sex hormone testosterone a major influencer of male consumer behaviour: Study

Jul 04, 2018

Plastic

Seattle bans plastic straws and utensils but US still has a long way to go

Jul 04, 2018

Environment

White House calls mounting allegations against environment chief 'troublesome'

Jul 04, 2018