Third-party apps like Twitterrific are soon going to have a hard time as Twitter will bring changes to its access system which might affect Twitterrific users who prefer their push notifications to arrive in real time.

Twitter is bringing changes to the Account Activity API where apps will be required to be a part of the new access system. The new system reportedly has its own limitations.

For those who are not familiar with app, Twitterrific is an app that gives users push notifications or lets users see tweets on their timeline, in real time. This is available only on iOS and MacOS as of now. It is also available for the Apple Watch.

Now according to a Twitterrific blog post, the app will be rolling out an update on iOS and macOS which will change the way how it interacts with Twitter and its users. It will affect two of its functions that include: push notifications and live stream tweets into an app.

It said that those who had bought the Push Notifications Advanced Features on iOS in the past will receive the push notifications till 16 August. After the 16th, users will not receive notifications in real time. The new settings may hamper their experiences while receiving direct messages, retweets, quotes, mentions in real time and there might be a delay of two to three minutes. Similarly while live streaming, the tweets will delay in appearing on the app by at least two to three minutes. Users may even have to refresh their timeline over and over again.

Since these changes will also affect Today view and the Twitterific app on Apple Watch, the blog post announced that it will soon retire both Today view as well as the Twitterific app for the Apple Watch.