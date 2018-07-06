Friday, July 06, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 06 July, 2018 13:49 IST

Twitterrific confirms push notifications and livestream changes in iOS and MacOS

The app will roll out an update on iOS and macOS that changes the way how it interacts with Twitter.

Third-party apps like Twitterrific are soon going to have a hard time as Twitter will bring changes to its access system which might affect Twitterrific users who prefer their push notifications to arrive in real time.

Twitter is bringing changes to the Account Activity API where apps will be required to be a part of the new access system. The new system reportedly has its own limitations.

Twitter. Pixabay.

Twitter. Pixabay.

For those who are not familiar with app, Twitterrific is an app that gives users push notifications or lets users see tweets on their timeline, in real time. This is available only on iOS and MacOS as of now. It is also available for the Apple Watch.

Now according to a Twitterrific blog post, the app will be rolling out an update on iOS and macOS which will change the way how it interacts with Twitter and its users. It will affect two of its functions that include: push notifications and live stream tweets into an app.

It said that those who had bought the Push Notifications Advanced Features on iOS in the past will receive the push notifications till 16 August. After the 16th, users will not receive notifications in real time. The new settings may hamper their experiences while receiving direct messages, retweets, quotes, mentions in real time and there might be a delay of two to three minutes. Similarly while live streaming, the tweets will delay in appearing on the app by at least two to three minutes. Users may even have to refresh their timeline over and over again.

Since these changes will also affect Today view and the Twitterific app on Apple Watch, the blog post announced that it will soon retire both Today view as well as the Twitterific app for the Apple Watch.

tags


latest videos

Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2

Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2
First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs

First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs
Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks

Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks
WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope

WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope
Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope

Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope
The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign

The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign
Gladius | The underwater drone that can livestream your explorations

Gladius | The underwater drone that can livestream your explorations
India and the Internet: Both destinations unsafe for women | FOMO ep 7

India and the Internet: Both destinations unsafe for women | FOMO ep 7
Google, Microsoft employees revolt against US Government contracts #DailyDope

Google, Microsoft employees revolt against US Government contracts #DailyDope
MYLO E-scooter | This fold-up electric scooter fits in the smallest spaces

MYLO E-scooter | This fold-up electric scooter fits in the smallest spaces

also see

Apple

Apple could be launching five new new iPads and MacBooks shows EEC filing: Report

Jul 06, 2018

Apple Watch

Apple Watch 3 Cellular review: A game-changer for some, impractical for most

Jul 05, 2018

Apple Maps

Apple rebuilding its Maps platform using data collected by iPhones, cars

Jul 01, 2018

iOS 12

Apple starts rolling out third public beta of iOS 12 for iPhone and iPad users

Jul 04, 2018

International Yoga Day

Watch: This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way

Jun 21, 2018

Apple

Apple may launch $600 iPhone X with a 6.1-inch LCD display: Ming Chi Kuo

Jul 03, 2018

science

Space

NASA's Dawn spacecraft sends back close-ups of dwarf planet Ceres' surface

Jul 04, 2018

Lifestyle

Sex hormone testosterone a major influencer of male consumer behaviour: Study

Jul 04, 2018

Plastic

Seattle bans plastic straws and utensils but US still has a long way to go

Jul 04, 2018

Environment

White House calls mounting allegations against environment chief 'troublesome'

Jul 04, 2018