Twitter will probably never rollout an edit feature, says CEO Jack Dorsey

That is the most conclusive answer Dorsey or anyone from Twitter has ever given about the feature.


tech2 News StaffJan 16, 2020 09:32:52 IST

I think it's now time we stop hoping Twitter to rollout an edit button. This is not us discouraging you. It's what Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has made clear.

During a video Q&A with Wired, to a question that whether the platform will ever rollout an edit button, Dorsey said, "The answer is no".

Twitter will probably never rollout an edit feature, says CEO Jack Dorsey

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tried to take the moral high ground in the fight against fake news. Image: Getty

Dorsey justifies that the reason the platform does not plan to ever rollout the edit feature is that it could be used to mislead people and spread misinformation.

He also said that the platform was originally founded as an SMS platform and that an edit button would undermine that. "We want to preserve that vibe, that feeling in the early days," he said.

While we now know that we can stop expecting the feature, it was Dorsey himself who gave us hope for the edit button last year. In February 2019, in a podcast interview with Joe Rogan, Dorsey hinted that they are working on editable tweets (well, sort of).

This idea was revealed when, during the interview, Rogan suggested that Twitter could just roll out editable tweets, and solve the concern of its spreading misinformation, by retaining the original tweet. To that, Dorsey responded saying that that's "exactly" what they are working on.

 

