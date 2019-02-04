tech2 News Staff

Are these our affirmations working?

After months of begging Twitter to roll out an edit feature for the tweets, and the platform totally ignoring these requests all this while, the company CEO Jack Dorsey has finally shared in an interview that they are considering the feature.

In a podcast interview with Joe Rogan, Dorsey hinted that they are working on editable tweets (well, sort of.)

This idea was revealed when, during the interview, Rogan suggested that Twitter could just roll out editable tweets, and solve the concern of its spreading misinformation, by retaining the original tweet. To that, Dorsey responded saying that that's "exactly" what they are working on it.

With the feature letting users see original tweet, in addition to edited tweet, Twitter could tackle the spread of misinformation.

Additionally, in this chat, Dorsey also said that Twitter will likely allow a 5-second to 30-second window for editing a tweet.

Other specifics about the feature were not discussed. But at least, it's a start. This should be good news for those who frequently make typos in their tweets before publishing, and then have no tion but to redo the tweet.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.