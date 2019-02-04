Monday, February 04, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says editing feature for tweets may come to platform soon

Though, Dorsey suggested that if the editable feature is rolled out, the original tweets will still show.

tech2 News Staff Feb 04, 2019 11:58:12 IST

Are these our affirmations working?

After months of begging Twitter to roll out an edit feature for the tweets, and the platform totally ignoring these requests all this while, the company CEO Jack Dorsey has finally shared in an interview that they are considering the feature.

In a podcast interview with Joe Rogan, Dorsey hinted that they are working on editable tweets (well, sort of.)

Jack Dorsey.

Jack Dorsey.

This idea was revealed when, during the interview, Rogan suggested that Twitter could just roll out editable tweets, and solve the concern of its spreading misinformation, by retaining the original tweet. To that, Dorsey responded saying that that's "exactly" what they are working on it.

With the feature letting users see original tweet, in addition to edited tweet, Twitter could tackle the spread of misinformation.

Additionally, in this chat, Dorsey also said that Twitter will likely allow a 5-second to 30-second window for editing a tweet.

Other specifics about the feature were not discussed. But at least, it's a start. This should be good news for those who frequently make typos in their tweets before publishing, and then have no tion but to redo the tweet.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags




Top Stories

latest videos

What you missed in Science this week – 1 February 2019 | Tech2 Science

What you missed in Science this week – 1 February 2019 | Tech2 Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2
Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...
Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive
Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)

Kumbh 2019: Apps to make your Kumbh Darshan easier (Hindi)

also see

FaceTime

Apple to issue software patch later this week to fix FaceTime privacy bug

Jan 29, 2019

Twitter

Twitter is testing an 'original tweeter' tag to help you find who started a thread

Jan 24, 2019

Twitter UI

Twitter starts rolling out new, simplified interface for some users: First look

Jan 24, 2019

Facebook

Russia investigates Facebook, Twitter for not complying with local data laws

Jan 21, 2019

Spotify

Spotify's reportedly leaked T&C agreement all but confirms 31 January launch in India

Jan 22, 2019

Xiaomi

Xiaomi's foldable smartphone prototype video looks straight out of fantasy

Jan 23, 2019

science

Asteroids

Asteroid impacts millions of years ago helped form Earth’s crust, continents

Feb 04, 2019

ISRO

ISRO opens doors to India's first Human Spaceflight Centre in Bangalore

Feb 01, 2019

Kalpana Chawla

Remembering Kalpana Chawla: Astronaut, inspiration, the first Indian woman in space

Feb 01, 2019

NewsTracker

Budget 2019: Kiran Mazumdar Shaw says agriculture, healthcare and education sectors likely to receive priority attention

Jan 31, 2019