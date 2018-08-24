Friday, August 24, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 24 August, 2018 14:59 IST

Twitter will now filter Direct Messages based on your followers and content

The Direct Messages section in Twitter will divide it into two parts: Inbox and Requests.

Twitter has redesigned its Direct Messages section and will filter messages on the basis of followers and the kind of messages you receive. The micro-blogging website confirmed about the new change via a tweet on its platform.

Up until now, the message section was quite straightforward. If you get messages from Twitter users who may follow or not follow you, they used to appear one after another flooding your inbox with messages.

Representational image.

Now, the Direct Messages tab will filter your messages into sections: Inbox and Requests. Requests will let you see messages from people you do not follow while Inbox will let you see messages from people you follow.

The second change is in the Message Settings where Twitter will filter low-quality messages from the Request section. While Twitter has not made it clear what these "low-quality" messages may be, it could most likely be spam.

Recently, Twitter came up with Twitter Lite which was launched in 21 countries including India. The app takes up less space, uses less data and loads quickly on poor networks.

