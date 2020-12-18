Friday, December 18, 2020Back to
Twitter to shut down its live video streaming mobile application Periscope by March 2021

Twitter will continue to offer the live video streaming via its integrated Twitter Live feature present in the main Twitter app though.


TechSamvadDec 18, 2020 14:42:11 IST

Microblogging platform Twitter has announced that it is shutting down Periscope as a service. The company has released a blog post saying that it will discontinue the separate mobile app by March 2021. However, Twitter will continue to offer the live video streaming via its integrated Twitter Live feature present in the main Twitter app.

“The truth is that the Periscope app is in an unsustainable maintenance-mode state, and has been for a while. Over the past couple of years, we’ve seen declining usage and know that the cost to support the app will only continue to go up over time,” said the company in its medium blog post released on 16 December 2020.

Twitter Periscope

“We still believe in the power of live video to solve impactful problems, which is why we’ve brought most of the core capabilities of Periscope into Twitter,” the company added.

The company also said, “We’re planning to remove Periscope from the app stores by March 2021, but no one will be able to create a new account in-app starting with the next release. Broadcasts that were shared to Twitter will live on as replays, and all broadcasters will be able to download an archive of their Periscope broadcasts and data before the app is removed in March 2021.”

This comes only days after the company announced its acquisition of the Squad team.

(Also read: Twitter brings on board the team behind video calling and screen-sharing social media app Squad)

