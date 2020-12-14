Twitter brings on board the team behind video calling and screen-sharing social media app Squad

What will not be coming on board is the social media app itself which will be shutting down on 12 December 2020.

Twitter has acquired the social media app Squad that lets people hang out with friends via video chat and screen-sharing and that the team from Squad will be joining Twitter’s ranks. Squad’s co-founders, CEO Esther Crawford and CTO Ethan Sutin, and the rest of the team will be coming aboard inside Twitter’s design, engineering and product departments as per Twitter. Crawford specifically notes that she will be leading a product in the conversations space.

What will not be coming aboard is the Squad app which will be shutting down on 12 December 2020 and the users have already been notified about this.

“I hope that our exit will tip the scale a bit more toward convincing investors to put money into diverse teams because each success is another proof point that we, the historically under-capitalized and underestimated founders, are a good bet. Invest in women and people of colour because we will make you money. In turn, this is a good moment to remind founders that you should choose your investors wisely because when you win you’ll be making them richer and more powerful," wrote Crawford in her medium blog post.

Squad had previously raised $7.2 million in venture capital from First Round, Y Combinator, betaworks, Halogen Ventures, ex-TechCrunch editor Alexia Bonatsos’s Dream Machine and a host of other investors.

Excited to share that the @squad team is joining @Twitter to help us bring new ways for people to interact, express themselves, and join in the public conversation. — Ilya Brown (@ilyabr0wn) December 11, 2020

They’ll join our product, design, and eng teams and help accelerate our work to bring people new and creative tools to start and join conversations on the service. Welcome to our squad, team! — Ilya Brown (@ilyabr0wn) December 11, 2020