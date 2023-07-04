Elon Musk drops another bomb, will limit TweetDeck access only to Twitter Blue subscribers

In an announcement on Monday, Twitter stated that users will soon be required to undergo verification in order to access TweetDeck. The implementation of this change is scheduled to occur within 30 days.

The announcement was made via a tweet that also outlined the introduction of an enhanced version of TweetDeck, featuring new functionalities. The company did not provide clarity on whether both the old and new versions of TweetDeck will be subject to charges. Twitter has not responded immediately to requests for comment on this matter.

A precarious position

The decision to introduce charges for TweetDeck, which was previously free and widely utilized by businesses and news organizations for content monitoring is a double-edged sword.

On the one hand, it has the potential to increase revenue for Twitter, exponentially.

On the other, this move may yet again be an indication for advertisers, that Twitter isn’t stable as far as policies are concerned. This may yet again create problems for advertisers, and make CEO Linda Yaccarino’s job much more difficult. The company has faced challenges in retaining advertising revenue since it came under the ownership of billionaire Elon Musk.

Sweeping changes in a matter of weeks

This development comes shortly after Musk’s recent statement that both verified and unverified users would have limitations on the number of posts they can read per day. Musk’s intention behind this move is to address concerns regarding excessive data scraping and system manipulation.

Musk’s announcement sparked a strong negative response from Twitter users, and advertising experts expressed concerns about the potential impact on the newly appointed CEO, Linda Yaccarino, who assumed the role last month.

For individuals, the verification process will require a monthly payment of $8, while organizations will be charged $1,000 per month.

