tech2 News Staff

Twitter has announced that users can now switch from the ranked timeline to the original, reverse-chronological feed to its mobile app. Although Twitter has earlier allowed users to do this, it was only on a temporary basis.

About three years back, Twitter had started to roll out an algorithmic timeline which showed you a selection of tweets on the basis of popularity or tweets of people you regularly interact with. The feature had received mixed responses from users with some saying that this new algorithm splits up conversations on the platform, as per a report by The Verge. The change was seen as necessary at a time when Facebook had fast outgrown Twitter in user count and there were doubts about the latter's future.

Now Twitter has announced a toggle which will allow users to switch from its ranked timeline to the reverse-chronological feed for as long as you like. Just tap on the cluster of stars located on the top right corner of the app and you will get the latest tweets. If twitter sees that you are regularly shifting to the reverse timeline, it will make it the default news feed.

In an interview with The Verge, Keith Coleman, VP of product for Twitter said, "Users who had access to the easy toggle participated in more conversations than average. I’ve been one of those users, and the toggle has been a welcome change. The flagship Twitter app’s strange aversion to real-time tweets — the lifeblood of the service since forever — is the main reason I continue to use Tweetbot on every platform."

As of right now, this toggle feature is rolling out on iOS and later on Android and other platforms will be getting the update aswell.