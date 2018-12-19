Thursday, December 20, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Twitter to give option for toggling to the reverse-chronological feed on its app

As of right now, this Twitter toggle feature is rolling out on iOS and will come later on Android.

tech2 News Staff Dec 19, 2018 10:01 AM IST

Twitter has announced that users can now switch from the ranked timeline to the original, reverse-chronological feed to its mobile app. Although Twitter has earlier allowed users to do this, it was only on a temporary basis.

Twitter logo. Reuters

Twitter logo. Reuters

About three years back, Twitter had started to roll out an algorithmic timeline which showed you a selection of tweets on the basis of popularity or tweets of people you regularly interact with. The feature had received mixed responses from users with some saying that this new algorithm splits up conversations on the platform, as per a report by The Verge. The change was seen as necessary at a time when Facebook had fast outgrown Twitter in user count and there were doubts about the latter's future.

Now Twitter has announced a toggle which will allow users to switch from its ranked timeline to the reverse-chronological feed for as long as you like. Just tap on the cluster of stars located on the top right corner of the app and you will get the latest tweets. If twitter sees that you are regularly shifting to the reverse timeline, it will make it the default news feed.

In an interview with The Verge, Keith Coleman, VP of product for Twitter said, "Users who had access to the easy toggle participated in more conversations than average. I’ve been one of those users, and the toggle has been a welcome change. The flagship Twitter app’s strange aversion to real-time tweets — the lifeblood of the service since forever — is the main reason I continue to use Tweetbot on every platform."

As of right now, this toggle feature is rolling out on iOS and later on Android and other platforms will be getting the update aswell.

 

 

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone
All Things Internet | Tech2

All Things Internet | Tech2
Samsung One UI First Look

Samsung One UI First Look
India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet
OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing
TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!

TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018
OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9

OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9

also see

Apps

Average Indian smartphone user installs around 50 apps on their phone: Report

Dec 12, 2018

Google

Photos and videos in unsupported formats will now take up space on Google Photos

Dec 13, 2018

Google Maps

Google Maps' For You tab starts rolling out for Android and some iOS users

Dec 11, 2018

Dark Mode

WhatsApp Dark Mode expected to show up soon on iOS and Android, to help save battery

Dec 07, 2018

Google Translate

Google Translate to offer masculine and feminine translations to reduce gender bias

Dec 07, 2018

Giphy

Giphy launches new keyboard extension, sticker-making tool for iOS devices

Dec 12, 2018

science

Helpful Fungi

Scientists isolate fungi that can help plants survive in low-water environments

Dec 19, 2018

ISRO GSAT-7A Launch

ISRO GSAT-7A military satellite successfully launched by GSLV-MkII into geotransfer orbit from Sriharikota

Dec 19, 2018

Nomenclature

Blind species of amphibian named after Donald Trump for burying head in sand

Dec 19, 2018

2018 in Wildlife

2018 in Wildlife: Gir lions, 'man-eater' Avni, dead elephants echo drumbeats of doom

Dec 19, 2018