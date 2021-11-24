Wednesday, November 24, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Twitter to conduct its first shopping livestream in collaboration with Walmart on 28 November

The “Cyber Deals Sunday" livestream will be conducted on Twitter during the post-Thanksgiving weekend, which is traditionally associated with huge offers all around.


News18 NetworkNov 24, 2021 15:53:25 IST

Micro-blogging site Twitter is hosting is the latest social media platform to combine shopping and livestreaming. The company is hosting its first shopping livestream on 28 November at 7 PM ET (5:30 AM IST) where Twitter is collaborating with Walmart. The “Cyber Deals Sunday" livestream will take place during the post-Thanksgiving weekend, which is traditionally associated with huge offers all around.

Twitter says the livestream will be hosted by singer Jason Derulo as a “30-minute variety show" that will feature “electronics, home goods, apparel, seasonal decor, surprise special guests, and more."

Twitter’s live shopping interface, according to the images shared by the company shows a split between a video livestream, an online catalogue, and a feed of tweets. Image: Twitter

Twitter’s live shopping interface, according to the images shared by the company shows a split between a video livestream, an online catalogue, and a feed of tweets. Image: Twitter

Twitter is the latest to venture into the shopping and livestream trending. Before this, Meta had announced a test of a “Live Shopping for creators" feature for Facebook and Pinterest debuted a live shopping series called “Pinterest TV," and YouTube also expanded its live-shopping feature with a week-long shopping event called YouTube Holiday Stream and Shop.

Livestream shopping is a new trend that many tech companies are taking up. This has had a certain hold in China, where Gen Z customers are increasingly shifting away from traditional e-commerce retailers towards making purchases via social media.

Twitter’s live shopping interface, according to the images shared by the company shows a split between a video livestream, an online catalogue, and a feed of tweets. The stream will continue playing in a picture-in-picture mode if you follow a link to a seller’s website. Twitter said that the shopping elements will initially only come to iOS and desktop. Android users, on the other hand, will be able to watch the steam live but won’t get to engage with the shopping features.

The Twitter-Walmart stream on 28 November is being touted as a “test." The company was quoted in a report from The Verge as saying that it only plans for brands to be able to host shopping livestreams for now, and not regular Twitter users.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

‘Madness or treason’: BJP's Varun Gandhi flays Kangana Ranaut over 'real freedom' remarks

Nov 11, 2021
‘Madness or treason’: BJP's Varun Gandhi flays Kangana Ranaut over 'real freedom' remarks
Kuwaiti singer Shams Bandar sparks controversy after marriage proposal tweet to Bill Gates

Kuwaiti singer Shams Bandar sparks controversy after marriage proposal tweet to Bill Gates

Nov 10, 2021
Elon Musk reacts as Indian-American CEO hired woman to slap him every time he uses Facebook

NewsTracker

Elon Musk reacts as Indian-American CEO hired woman to slap him every time he uses Facebook

Nov 12, 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Birsa Munda Memorial Udyan and Museum in Ranchi

NewsTracker

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Birsa Munda Memorial Udyan and Museum in Ranchi

Nov 15, 2021
Instagram reportedly asking users to submit video selfie for account verification in a bid to weed out bots

Instagram

Instagram reportedly asking users to submit video selfie for account verification in a bid to weed out bots

Nov 17, 2021
'Couldn’t even burst a small cracker': BJP dismisses Nawab Malik's 'hydrogen bomb' allegations

NewsTracker

'Couldn’t even burst a small cracker': BJP dismisses Nawab Malik's 'hydrogen bomb' allegations

Nov 10, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021