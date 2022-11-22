Tuesday, November 22, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Twitter to add a bunch of new features like encrypted DMs, video and voice calling

Musk plans on adding a bunch of niche features that would make Twitter Blue or other subscription services worthwhile for users to pay for. The first set of these features will focus on DMs, video and voice chats.


Mehul Reuben DasNov 22, 2022 17:53:57 IST

One of Elon Musk’s goals with Twitter is to add a whole bunch of niche features that would make sense for people to actually buy a subscription and pay for those features. He had also announced that he had major plans on how DMing works on the platform.

Twitter to add a bunch of new features like encrypted DMs, video and voice calling

Musk plans on adding a bunch of niche features that would make Twitter Blue or other subscription services worthwhile for users to pay for. The first set of these features will focus on DMs, video and voice chats. Image Credit: AFP

A couple of weeks ago, leaked notes and memos revealed that Musk and his team had planned on improving how DMs function on Twitter and placing them behind a paywall. In the recent all-hands meeting with the remaining employees at Twitter, Musk shed some light on how he plans on improving the DM experience on the platform. 

Musk told employees that the company would encrypt DMs and work to add encrypted video and voice calling between accounts. “We want to enable users to be able to communicate without being concerned about their privacy, without being concerned about a data breach at Twitter causing all of their DMs to hit the web, or think that maybe someone at Twitter could be spying on their DMs,” Musk said.

Over the years, Twitter has kickstarted and then paused building encrypted DMs several times. But now Musk is set on rolling out encryption as a top priority for the vision he is calling Twitter 2.0. “It should be the case that I can’t look at anyone’s DMs if somebody has put a gun to my head,” he told employees at the meeting on Monday.

He went on to praise Signal, the encrypted chat app that is run as a non-profit. He said he had spoken with its creator, Moxie Marlinspike, who is now “potentially willing to help out” with encrypting Twitter DMs. He also said that years ago, Twitter lost Moxie Marlinspike who, ironically, worked at Twitter and actually wanted to do encrypted DMs several years ago, but was denied a chance to do that. 

Musk went on to say that he also wants users to have the ability to do voice and video chats via DMs.

What remains unclear is whether these features will be a part of a Twitter Blue for $8, which, thanks to Musk, also allows users to get “paid verification,” or if it will be a part of a different subscription package.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Twitter

Leaked notes reveal Elon Musk wanted to put all of Twitter behind a paywall, wanted every user to pay a fee

Nov 08, 2022
Leaked notes reveal Elon Musk wanted to put all of Twitter behind a paywall, wanted every user to pay a fee
Elon Musk delays the relaunch of Twitter Blue after fake account frenzy, targets November 29 launch

Twitter

Elon Musk delays the relaunch of Twitter Blue after fake account frenzy, targets November 29 launch

Nov 16, 2022
Leaked memos reveal Elon Musk ignored Twitter staff’s warning that scammers would abuse paid verification

Twitter

Leaked memos reveal Elon Musk ignored Twitter staff’s warning that scammers would abuse paid verification

Nov 17, 2022
Blue tick, grey tick & labels: Elon Musk's current plans for Twitter’s ‘verification’ programme is a hot mess

Twitter

Blue tick, grey tick & labels: Elon Musk's current plans for Twitter’s ‘verification’ programme is a hot mess

Nov 10, 2022
Elon Musk postpones Twitter’s $8 ‘paid verification’ relaunch indefinitely, wants to curtail impersonation

Twitter

Elon Musk postpones Twitter’s $8 ‘paid verification’ relaunch indefinitely, wants to curtail impersonation

Nov 22, 2022
Twitter plans to use a grey checkmark and ‘Official’ label for accounts that are actually verified

Twitter

Twitter plans to use a grey checkmark and ‘Official’ label for accounts that are actually verified

Nov 09, 2022

science

The last total lunar eclipse for 2022 and the next three years takes place on Tuesday. Here’s how to watch it

Astronomy

The last total lunar eclipse for 2022 and the next three years takes place on Tuesday. Here’s how to watch it

Nov 07, 2022
China plans to send monkeys to the Tiangong space station to study how they reproduce in space

Space Exploration

China plans to send monkeys to the Tiangong space station to study how they reproduce in space

Nov 07, 2022
Last Lunar Eclipse of 2022: Places, timing and everything you need to know

Astronomy

Last Lunar Eclipse of 2022: Places, timing and everything you need to know

Nov 04, 2022
Want to send a parcel to the Moon? A Japanese startup is working to establish a courier service for space

Space Tourism

Want to send a parcel to the Moon? A Japanese startup is working to establish a courier service for space

Nov 02, 2022