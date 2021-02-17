Wednesday, February 17, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Twitter has officially started testing voice DM feature for users in India: How it works

Twitter has announced that the feature is being rolled out in a phased manner in India, Brazil and Japan.


tech2 News StaffFeb 17, 2021 09:59:55 IST

Twitter has started rolling out the voice direct message or DM for a few users in India. It was earlier reported in September that the microblogging site was working on this feature. According to Twitter, this feature will be released in a staged manner, so it is possible that many of you cannot use the feature just yet. Users can send up to 140 seconds long voice messages in private chats. This feature is currently being tested in India, Brazil and Japan.

Twitter has officially started testing voice DM feature for users in India: How it works

It was reported that Twitter was working on this feature since September last year.

To use this feature, all you need to do is open the chatbox of the concerned contact, tap on the voice icon placed in the bottom right corner and start recording. Once you have recorded the voice message, tap on the stop icon to finish. You will also have the option to hear the audio before sending and deleting it if you want. Once you approve it, tap on the send icon and you are good to go.

Voice DM feature is now available for a few users in India.

Voice DM feature is now available for a few users in India.

All the users can listen to this audio DM but the option of sending a voice message is not available for all. This feature will be available for both Android and iOS users.

For the unversed, Twitter had previously introduced voice tweets on its platform where users could record up to 140 seconds long audio clips and post instead of writing.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Famers' Protest

Farmers' Protest: Centre orders Twitter to block 1,178 accounts for 'spreading misinformation'

Feb 08, 2021
Farmers' Protest: Centre orders Twitter to block 1,178 accounts for 'spreading misinformation'
Twitter is welcome to do business in India, but it must respect Indian laws: MeitY

Twitter

Twitter is welcome to do business in India, but it must respect Indian laws: MeitY

Feb 11, 2021
Koo denies claims after cyber expert Elliot Alderson says app is leaking users' personal data

Koo app

Koo denies claims after cyber expert Elliot Alderson says app is leaking users' personal data

Feb 12, 2021
How one short Rihanna tweet made Indian right wing Twitter work, work, work, work

InMyOpinion

How one short Rihanna tweet made Indian right wing Twitter work, work, work, work

Feb 04, 2021
Full text: Twitter responds to Indian government's order to ban 1,178 accounts, underlines free expression

Twitter

Full text: Twitter responds to Indian government's order to ban 1,178 accounts, underlines free expression

Feb 10, 2021
Twitter posts earnings of $222.1 million in Q4 2020 as user base, revenue jump

Twitter

Twitter posts earnings of $222.1 million in Q4 2020 as user base, revenue jump

Feb 10, 2021

science

DST astronomers trace huge optical flare from supermassive black hole discovered in the 1960s

Blazars

DST astronomers trace huge optical flare from supermassive black hole discovered in the 1960s

Feb 17, 2021
Scientists manipulate magnets at the atomic level, a breakthrough in data processing tech

Magnets

Scientists manipulate magnets at the atomic level, a breakthrough in data processing tech

Feb 16, 2021
COVID-linked syndrome in children is growing, new cases appear to be more severe

COVID-19 in children

COVID-linked syndrome in children is growing, new cases appear to be more severe

Feb 16, 2021
Young star, orbiting exoplanets discovered in a 'river of stars' using TESS, Spitzer data

Exoplanets

Young star, orbiting exoplanets discovered in a 'river of stars' using TESS, Spitzer data

Feb 15, 2021