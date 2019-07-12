tech2 News Staff

Twitter was down for close to a couple of hours worldwide. We weren’t able to access the social media platform from the website or any of the mobile apps.

If you were logged into your account from the web, refreshing the page threw a message saying “Something went wrong”. Although the login page still loaded, signing in lead to the above image to show saying “Something is technically wrong”. From the app, tweets failed to load and every account displayed the Follower and Following count as ‘-1’.

Twitter’s status page had also confirmed that there was an ‘Active Incident’ and below that message, the incident status was marked as ‘Service Disruption’. It further said, “We are currently investigating issues people are having accessing Twitter. We will keep you updated on what’s happening.” After the service came back up, the status page posted another message: “The outage was due to an internal configuration change, which we're now fixing. Some people may be able to access Twitter again and we're working to make sure Twitter is available to everyone as quickly as possible.”

A quick check on Down Detector showed a spike in the number of outage reports in the past hour across the website and Android and iOS apps.

However, it looks like the service is back up on all the platforms. Twitter's official account was quick to let everyone know through a tweet that everything is definitely back to normal.

miss us? — Twitter (@Twitter) July 11, 2019

A few days ago, Twitter’s DM service suffered disruption in the delivery of messages while other services including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp had gone down temporarily.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.