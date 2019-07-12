Friday, July 12, 2019Back to
Twitter suffered a temporary outage around the world across web and mobile apps

Down Detector confirmed a massive spike in outage reports, including Twitter’s status page

tech2 News StaffJul 12, 2019 01:41:48 IST

Twitter was down for close to a couple of hours worldwide. We weren’t able to access the social media platform from the website or any of the mobile apps.

Twitter is down.

If you were logged into your account from the web, refreshing the page threw a message saying “Something went wrong”. Although the login page still loaded, signing in lead to the above image to show saying “Something is technically wrong”. From the app, tweets failed to load and every account displayed the Follower and Following count as ‘-1’.

Twitter’s status page had also confirmed that there was an ‘Active Incident’ and below that message, the incident status was marked as ‘Service Disruption’. It further said, “We are currently investigating issues people are having accessing Twitter. We will keep you updated on what’s happening.” After the service came back up, the status page posted another message: “The outage was due to an internal configuration change, which we're now fixing. Some people may be able to access Twitter again and we're working to make sure Twitter is available to everyone as quickly as possible.”

A quick check on Down Detector showed a spike in the number of outage reports in the past hour across the website and Android and iOS apps.

Down Detector status of Twitter.

However, it looks like the service is back up on all the platforms. Twitter's official account was quick to let everyone know through a tweet that everything is definitely back to normal.

A few days ago, Twitter’s DM service suffered disruption in the delivery of messages while other services including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp had gone down temporarily.

