Thursday, July 04, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram Down: Technical glitch causes file downloads to malfunction

Facebook, the company which owns both WhatsApp and Instagram has acknowledged the server issue.

tech2 News StaffJul 03, 2019 23:39:59 IST

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are all malfunctioning for people across the world with most users being unable to download media files, documents over Wi-Fi or a cellular network.

WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram Down: Technical glitch causes file downloads to malfunction

Social media apps.

What do we know about the outage so far?

From what is being reported by users on Twitter, sending of files on WhatsApp still appears to be working fine, hinting that this may be some sort of a major server bug that is preventing individuals from downloading content that has been shared with them.

 

Instagram issues centre around posting to the news feed, seeing stories and loading content.

Facebook users, meanwhile say they are having trouble logging in and accessing their feeds, as well as viewing or posting pictures.

The cause or an account of what's causing the issue appears to be unknown at this point, though Instagram and Facebook's Twitter teams have acknowledged the problem.

While exchanging regular text messages on WhatsApp and Instagram and Facebook Messenger remain possible for most users in India, in parts of the world such as Scotland and Zimbabwe, users have confirmed that WhatsApp is, in fact, completely down.

More than 14,000 users reported issues with Instagram, while more than 7,500 and 1,600 users reported issues with Facebook and WhatsApp, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Twitter Direct Messages are down as well

While people continue to rant on Twitter about the outages, Twitter's DM delivery and notifications also appears to be malfunctioning. Twitter Support was quick to acknowledge the issue.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications


also see

WhatsApp

WhatsApp users can soon start cross-posting Status on Facebook, Instagram

Jun 27, 2019
WhatsApp users can soon start cross-posting Status on Facebook, Instagram
Google Duo now lets you send Snapchat-like self-destructing photos: How it works

Google

Google Duo now lets you send Snapchat-like self-destructing photos: How it works

Jun 25, 2019
Facebook's global affairs head Nick Clegg rejects calls to break-up company

Facebook

Facebook's global affairs head Nick Clegg rejects calls to break-up company

Jun 25, 2019
Facebook's growth to continue but private messaging ambitions will lead to its downfall: Report

Facebook growth

Facebook's growth to continue but private messaging ambitions will lead to its downfall: Report

Jun 25, 2019
WhatsApp may soon let you play video in background even after you switch chat

WhatsApp

WhatsApp may soon let you play video in background even after you switch chat

Jun 24, 2019
How to restrict people from adding you in WhatsApp groups

WhatsApp

How to restrict people from adding you in WhatsApp groups

Jul 01, 2019

science

BrainNet: First brain-to-brain interface for people tests gameplay using just the mind

Neuroscience

BrainNet: First brain-to-brain interface for people tests gameplay using just the mind

Jul 03, 2019
Watch 9,700 kms of Latin America plunged into darkness by rare solar eclipse on 2 July

Solar Eclipse

Watch 9,700 kms of Latin America plunged into darkness by rare solar eclipse on 2 July

Jul 03, 2019
Even at death's door, a 'Cold Quasar' can form new stars, as per new observations

Astrophysics

Even at death's door, a 'Cold Quasar' can form new stars, as per new observations

Jul 02, 2019
Black holes aren't always born from imploding stars, a radical new study proposes

Black Holes

Black holes aren't always born from imploding stars, a radical new study proposes

Jul 02, 2019