tech2 News Staff

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are all malfunctioning for people across the world with most users being unable to download media files, documents over Wi-Fi or a cellular network.

What do we know about the outage so far?

From what is being reported by users on Twitter, sending of files on WhatsApp still appears to be working fine, hinting that this may be some sort of a major server bug that is preventing individuals from downloading content that has been shared with them.

Instagram issues centre around posting to the news feed, seeing stories and loading content.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images and videos on Instagram. We're sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #instagramdown — Instagram (@instagram) July 3, 2019

Facebook users, meanwhile say they are having trouble logging in and accessing their feeds, as well as viewing or posting pictures.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps. We're sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #facebookdown — Facebook (@facebook) July 3, 2019

We’re aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images and videos on Messenger. We're sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #messengerdown — Messenger (@messenger) July 3, 2019

The cause or an account of what's causing the issue appears to be unknown at this point, though Instagram and Facebook's Twitter teams have acknowledged the problem.

While exchanging regular text messages on WhatsApp and Instagram and Facebook Messenger remain possible for most users in India, in parts of the world such as Scotland and Zimbabwe, users have confirmed that WhatsApp is, in fact, completely down.

More than 14,000 users reported issues with Instagram, while more than 7,500 and 1,600 users reported issues with Facebook and WhatsApp, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Twitter Direct Messages are down as well

While people continue to rant on Twitter about the outages, Twitter's DM delivery and notifications also appears to be malfunctioning. Twitter Support was quick to acknowledge the issue.

We're currently having some issues with DM delivery and notifications. We're working on a fix and will follow up as soon as we have an update for you. Apologies for the inconvenience. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 3, 2019

