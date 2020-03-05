Thursday, March 05, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Twitter is testing 'fleet' tweets that will disappear after 24 hours just like Insta stories

People can respond to them, but the replies show up as direct messages to the original tweeter, not as a public response.


The Associated PressMar 05, 2020 11:55:30 IST

Twitter is starting to test tweets that disappear after 24 hours, although initially only in Brazil.

The company says the ephemeral tweets, which it calls “fleets” because of their fleeting nature, are designed to allay the concerns of new users who might be turned off by the public and permanent nature of normal tweets.

Fleets can’t be retweeted and they won’t have “likes.” People can respond to them, but the replies show up as direct messages to the original tweeter, not as a public response, turning any back-and-forth into a private conversation instead of a public discussion.

(Also read: How to use the 'continue thread' feature on Twitter)

Twitter is testing fleet tweets that will disappear after 24 hours just like Insta stories

Disappearing tweets could make it harder to hold such people accountable, monitor their posts and fact-check them. Image: Reuters

Despite having high-profile users such as President Donald Trump, Twitter has lagged behind other tech powerhouses like Facebook and Google in terms of user growth and advertising revenue. Twitter is hoping that by offering disappearing tweets, people will be more likely to share casual, everyday thoughts — and to do so more often.

The new feature is reminiscent of Instagram and Facebook “stories” and Snapchat’s snaps, which let users post short-lived photos and messages. Such features are increasingly popular with social-media users looking for smaller groups and and more private chats.

But Twitter often serves a different function than Instagram or Facebook, operating not only as a basis for conversation but as a platform for politicians and other public figures. Disappearing tweets could make it harder to hold such people accountable, monitor their posts and fact-check them.

Social media services often test new features in smaller markets before bringing them to the US and elsewhere — if they do so at all.

Twitter said it may bring fleets to other countries depending on how the Brazil test goes. In its blog post Wednesday, Twitter said it will be looking into how the new feature “changes the way you interact and if it allows you to share what you’re thinking more comfortably.”

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

"HydraFlick can change the PC gaming scene in India" | GodNixon | 1Up Gaming

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Twitter

Twitter testing labels to fight misinformation, launches 'continue thread' feature

Feb 21, 2020
Twitter testing labels to fight misinformation, launches 'continue thread' feature
How to use the 'continue thread' feature on Twitter

Twitter

How to use the 'continue thread' feature on Twitter

Feb 21, 2020
Should Facebook, Google get legal shield when it comes to user posts, asks US Attorney General

Facebook

Should Facebook, Google get legal shield when it comes to user posts, asks US Attorney General

Feb 20, 2020
South by Southwest festival to go on despite coronavirus scare; Dev Patel's Green Knight, Judd Apatow's The King of Staten Island part of lineup

BuzzPatrol

South by Southwest festival to go on despite coronavirus scare; Dev Patel's Green Knight, Judd Apatow's The King of Staten Island part of lineup

Mar 04, 2020
Narendra Modi ends speculation on him 'giving up' social media accounts; says will give away his handles to 'inspiring women' on Sunday

NewsTracker

Narendra Modi ends speculation on him 'giving up' social media accounts; says will give away his handles to 'inspiring women' on Sunday

Mar 03, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak impact: Twitter asks employees to work from home; TCS, HCL Tech instruct staff to avoid non-essential travel

NewsTracker

Coronavirus outbreak impact: Twitter asks employees to work from home; TCS, HCL Tech instruct staff to avoid non-essential travel

Mar 04, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020