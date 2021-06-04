Friday, June 04, 2021Back to
Twitter starts rolling out its subscription service in Canada and Australia

The undo option for tweets will finally be available to users in Canada and Australia, as long as they pay for it.


tech2 News StaffJun 04, 2021 12:41:15 IST

Twitter is rolling out a subscription service, starting in Canada and Australia, that offers perks like an undo button for subscribers. The “Twitter Blue” subscription service will offer features that users have long asked for — but still no edit button. It includes bookmark folders for organizing saved content; an “Undo tweet” feature that gives users 30 seconds to cancel a sent tweet before it appears; a “reader mode” that makes threaded tweets easier to read; and customizable app icons and color themes.

Subscribers will also get dedicated customer support, meaning issues they report could get attention faster than other users.

The subscription costs 3.50 Canadian dollars (Rs 211 approximately) a month and 4.50 Australian dollars (Rs 252 approximately). There’s no timeline for rolling out the service in other countries.

Twitter has been adding new features to attract new users. The social media site has nearly 200 million daily users, fewer than other social media networks. Facebook had 1.88 billion daily users on average in March 2021. Snapchat, meanwhile, had 280 million average daily active users in the first quarter.

In May 2021, Twitter relaunched its profile verification process in India and other countries. Twitter also launched a new policy for verification, based on public feedback, to make verification eligibility criteria more clear.

With inputs from The Associated Press

