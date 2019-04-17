Wednesday, April 17, 2019Back to
Twitter says it will launch a new 'Hide Replies' feature by June this year

Twitter will experimenting with the new feature starting June this year.

tech2 News StaffApr 17, 2019 16:12:27 IST

Last month, Twitter confirmed working on a feature, which will allow users to hide replies to their tweet. along with news of other changes to its reporting process and documentation, Twitter has announced that the 'Hide Replies' feature will launch in June this year.

Notably, though, Twitter says that the feature will be an 'experimental' one initially. This means that when rolled out to all users, the feature will be part of a public beta test, and during that period of test Twitter will note user reaction to the feature. Based on that feedback, the feature may be further tweaked or scrapped entirely.

Essentially, as a Twitter user, with the 'Hide replies' feature, you will have the power to tuck away trolls, hateful remarks out of view.

"People who start interesting conversations on Twitter are really important to us, and we want to empower them to make the conversations they start as healthy as possible by giving them some control," Twitter’s PM of Health Michelle Yasmeen Haq wrote on Twitter.

In addition to the new feature, Twitter also says that it will update its documentation on its rules to make them easier to understand. Twitter also says that it will make it easier for people to share specifics when reporting tweets so Twitter can act more swiftly.

